Kelsie Watts To Make Broadway Debut In SIX The Musical

(BMA) Kelsie Watts, the powerhouse recording artist celebrated for her electrifying vocals and viral social media presence, is set to make her Broadway debut as Queen Jane Seymour in the globally acclaimed SIX The Musical. Remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st-century girl power, SIX is the winner of 23 prestigious awards, including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Watts has captivated millions with her viral singing videos and soulful performances, amassing over 194 million views across social platforms. With 1.7 million TikTok followers and 1 million Instagram fans, she's become a beloved figure for her empowering pop anthems. Now, her remarkable journey continues as she takes the stage in SIX, marking her Broadway debut while gearing up for exciting new music releases in 2025. The new Queens will begin performances on Wednesday, February 19, at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).

A few years ago, Kelsie was performing in a variety show on the Nashville Showboat, where her favorite number was "Desperado" by The Eagles. After one show, a woman in the audience handed Kelsie her card, encouraging a call about a casting opportunity. That woman was Roberta Duchak, musical director for SIX. Now, in 2024, the stars have aligned. "I'll forever be grateful to Roberta for her friendship, guidance and her belief in me," Kelsie reflects.

On joining the SIX cast, Kelsie shares, "Joining the Broadway Cast of SIX The Musical is absolutely mind blowing! I've wanted to be on Broadway since I was a little kid. But to be honest, I never thought it would happen. As an artist, I've chosen to express my creativity through tattoos, pop/rock music and little things like changing my hair color. Even though I studied opera and vocal performance, I believed these are things that excluded me from being in musical theater. I'm so grateful to say I was wrong. The Broadway world has accepted me with open arms just as I am. I am beyond ecstatic to take on the role of Jane Seymour."

Born into a musical family in Lubbock, Kelsie Watts discovered her voice at just two years old. Encouraged by her talented parents, she honed her artistry performing in church, school plays, and later studying opera and commercial music at Belmont University in Nashville, where she began songwriting and creating music that launched her career.

Kelsie's self-released music soon caught the attention of industry professionals, leading to her feature on AJ McLean's (Backstreet Boys) single "Hurts to Love You" in 2020. Later that year, she wowed audiences on Season 19 of The Voice with her viral performance of Kelly Clarkson's "I Dare You," earning a spot on Team Kelly and millions of social media views.

Kelsie has since emerged as a dynamic independent pop artist. Her single "Live Out Loud," produced by GRAMMY-nominated NicoTheOwl, became the theme for the Tokyo Sky Tree Global Campaign and streamed 24/7 during the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. In 2021, she released the empowering anthem "Look What You Missed" and the heartfelt ballad "I Can't Say Goodbye," written about the sudden loss of her brother to mental health struggles, aiming to support others in similar pain. In 2024 Kelsie released singles "After Midnight" and a duet with Nate Amor, "Forgetful," which was written by the incredible Diane Warren. When not writing and performing, Kelsie can be found advocating for mental health and has worked with Didi Hirsch and the Not Alone Challenge to help spread awareness.

With an impressive list of accomplishments already under her belt, Kelsie Watts' Broadway debut in SIX marks the start of an exciting new chapter for this powerhouse artist and songwriter. A rising force in the music industry, Kelsie Watts is undeniably one to watch.

