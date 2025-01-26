Mike Posner Asks 'Is It Just Me?' With New Single

(Arista) GRAMMY Award-nominated multi-platinum artist, songwriter, and producer Mike Posner greets the new year with "Is It Just Me," out now via Arista Records. The habit-forming indie-pop bop happily reminds us that love is a helluva drug. "Is It Just Me" will appear on Posner's new album, The Beginning, due out February 21.

"Is It Just Me" finds Mike with his head proudly in the clouds, his voice soft and warm over a driving beat that begs us to snap, dance, and clap along: "Every time I'm next to you, I see pink and royal blue / Every time I've got you close, I feel like I took a dose." He sings to a love interest who's turned his world upside down in the best way imaginable. In a candid Instagram post this month, Mike spoke on overcoming a fear of intimacy to find himself gleefully coupled up now.

"'Is It Just Me' is a wild, psychedelic testament to falling in love," says Mike. He also shared some thoughts about the album, which comes from a similar place following an intensive period of personal growth. "The Beginning is an album I wrote at The End. The end of depression. The end of self-pity. The end of pretending I wasn't who I really am," he says. "It's the soundtrack to my transformation from depressed to alive. Here I am, World. I am joy. I am faith. I am love."

The new single and album news follow the release of the sonically soaring "Beautiful Day," which came with a movingly autobiographical video and launched Mike's current era with a message of optimism and self-acceptance. He's been on an extraordinary journey the past few years, and he's increasingly sharing his experience, learnings, and results with the world.

In March of 2024, Mike gave a TED Talk entitled "5 Lessons on Happiness" inspired by his 2019 3,000-mile walk across the U.S., during which he was bitten by a rattlesnake. More recently, he's been hosting guided meditations and inspirational chats over Zoom - a practice that can be seen as a culmination of several profound experiences: his time in nature, which includes having summited Mt. Everest in 2021; his 2022 training and certification as a Wim Hof Breathing Technique instructor; and his Adventures with Mike Icelandic wellness cruise in 2023.

Mike's last few musical years have been marked by a string of singles and collaborations, which lends all the more meaning to the title of his upcoming album, The Beginning. Follow along with Mike as he shares the steps he took toward starting over and, of course, releases new music.

