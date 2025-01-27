Brandi and the Alexanders Stream 'Black Cherry'

(MPG) Brandi and the Alexanders released their new single "Black Cherry." Drawing inspiration from R&B Queens like Chaka Khan, the subversive funk and harmonic styles of Marvin Gaye, and mix psychedelic experimentation with disco energy, the band has carved out a reputation for their cosmopolitan soul driven by their love for an insatiable groove of grit and heart with a dose of attitude. Lead singer Brandi Thompson, respected as a powerful vocalist in the classic soul vein of Aretha Franklin, Candi Staton, and Gloria Gaynor, brings a lively fire that dances inside the Alexanders' sophisticated and cinematic heartbeat.

"I mean... I'm telling you to take a bite of my big black cherry - the lyrics came to me all at once after I had the title," Brandi Thompson explains of the song. "We recorded it during an incredibly sweltering hot summer day with no A/C and the temperature dictated the tempo," continues drummer Eric Gottlieb. "We all share a taste for the kind of sleazy but smooth post-disco R&B/soul/rock; George Benson, Chic, Rod Temperton and the G-funk West Coast production style which our engineer/producer Greg Teves immediately understood what we were going for."

Brought together in 2015 first as an 11-piece band before hitting the road in 2017 as a quartet, the band has been a ragtag collective of friends and family honing their sound between adventurous sets on tour. Music blog PopMatters cuts to the chase, "This is music to move to."

In 2022, Brandi and the Alexanders released their most formidable song to date, "Fire," serving as the spiritual catalyst for their Reflection EP; co-produced by Quinn McCarthy of The Creamery, (Wet, Mamas Gun, The Skatalites, Los Hacheros) in Brooklyn, NY. Blurring genres with disco-club gems, slow-burn soul, and majestic gospel, Reflection showcased the band's versatility with 70's-tinged backbeats, timeless harmonies, and Brittany Howard meets Sharon Jones vocals. The fusion of styles earned them praise from music publications such as PopMatters, Earmilk, BandsDoBK, No Depression, Paste Music Magazine, The Deli, Bust, and more.

In 2024 Brandi and the Alexanders released the track, "Perfectly Imperfect," a loping guitar-driven ode to late 70s pop and funk. The Deli Mag described it as "a compelling fusion of soul, funk, pop, R&B, and gospel," with lush harmonies and a "spacey interpretation of 60s girl group leads." This was a busy year as they supported The Dip, Say She She, Isaac Eady, performed for WFUV's Bash, and during SouthBy shared the stage with Porij, Kathleen Edwards, and Madi Diaz at Rancho Pillow's party, All Together Now, described by Rolling Stone as "something like if Jay Gatsby decided to throw an unofficial SXSW showcase, and the tunes, like everything else, were top-shelf".

"Come and take a bite of this Big Black Cherry," croons Brandi Thompson in the latest single, "Black Cherry," from the psychedelic soul band's upcoming album. Drawing on the rich influences of post-disco R&B funk and a sultry late-night ambiance, Brandi and the Alexanders deliver a track that playfully navigates the complexities of relationships-whether it's about getting down real good or saying goodbye. With a wink and a nod this infectious bop is not about stone fruit, but it does have an irresistible groove.

Tour Dates:

March 6 - Brooklyn, NY - Sleepwalk

April 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Fallser Club

May 1 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop

