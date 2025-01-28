Kelela Previews 'In The Blue Light' With 'Better (unplugged)'

(The Chamber Group) Nearly a year after her acclaimed RAVE:N, The Remixes, Kelela announces her next project In The Blue Light, a live album capturing a pivotal moment in her career. In May 2024, Kelela shared new arrangements of her work in a series of intimate performances at New York City's legendary jazz club The Blue Note, creating a one-of-a-kind unplugged experience to sold-out audiences. The album's first release, "Better (unplugged)," offers a powerful glimpse into this highly anticipated live collection.

'In The Blue Light' is Kelela's love letter to her musical inspirations and devoted fans. The project showcases her remarkable range, from a silky, reimagined version of the fan-favorite "Bankhead," to a sultry, evocative reinterpretation of Joni Mitchell's cult classic "Furry Sings the Blues."

Crafted in collaboration with Daniel Aged (Frank Ocean, FKA Twigs, Rosalía) and featuring the ethereal background vocals of Alayna Rogers and Xenia Manasseh, the album is a masterful celebration of Kelela's musical intersectionality, seamlessly weaving together soul, dance, jazz, and R&B into a cohesive and captivating body of work.

Album Tracklist

01. Enemy (unplugged)

02. Raven (unplugged)

03. Take Me Apart (unplugged)

04. Bankhead (unplugged)

05. Waitin' (unplugged)

06. 30 Years (unplugged)

07. All the Way Down (unplugged)

08. Furry Sings the Blues (unplugged)

09. Blue Light (unplugged)

10. Love Notes (unplugged)

11. Better (unplugged)

12. Cherry Coffee (unplugged)

