almost monday Take 'Can't Slow Down' To No. 1

(Hollywood Records) San Diego's indie-pop band almost monday dominate the Alternative Radio Chart hitting #1 for the first time with the unstoppable "can't slow down." Sirius XM's Alt Nation was the first to premiere the track.

almost monday continues to build momentum with their globe-spanning DIVE headline tour which kicked off this week to back-to-back sold out shows in St. Louis and Denver. The tour makes stops in major cities across the U.S. including shows in New York on February 4 at Gramercy Theatre and Los Angeles on February 22 at Echoplex. The European leg follows, beginning March 1 in Madrid, Spain, and concludes on March 29 in Dublin, Ireland.

almost monday sparked momentum with the recently released deluxe edition of their acclaimed debut album, DIVE, which includes two new tracks: "sequoia" and "holiday," alongside a new version of, "jupiter (feat. Jordana)". The LA indie-pop singer-songwriter brings dreamy vocals and a new verse to the funk-inflected synth gem, elevating the track to new heights.

Consisting of Dawson Daugherty (vocals), Cole Clisby (guitar), and Luke Fabry (bass), almost monday has carved out a their sound by blending nostalgic surf-rock vibes with modern indie-pop production. Their debut album DIVE was described by Dawson as "a snapshot of us as individuals and as a collective. We take Polaroids of the crowd at every show. We wanted the album to feel like one of the Polaroids-a little blurry, but a perfect capture of who we are and what we love at this moment."

Produced by Simon Oscroft (One Republic, Declan McKenna) DIVE Deluxe delivers a seamless blend of danceable rhythms, upbeat melodies, and the infectious energy that has become almost Monday's trademark. Tracks like "jupiter" and their chart-climbing single "can't slow down," further explore themes of youth, nostalgia and the magic of growing older.

The band's collaboration with the artist Dave Bowers, who created all of their single artwork, adds another layer of visual identity to their music. "What drew us to Dave's work was its simplicity," Cole says. "It's not pop art, but it's very colorful and stands out, and it just fits the vibe of the album."

From playing legendary venues like Madison Square Garden and The Forum to supporting acts like AJR and The Driver Era on tour, almost Monday has been captivating audiences with their high-energy performances and feel-good anthems. With the DIVE Deluxe album, a growing fanbase, and a packed tour schedule, the trio is just starting to make their mark.

Stay tuned for more from almost monday as they continue to bring their sunlit indie-pop vibes to fans worldwide.

DIVE Deluxe album tracklisting:

dive

is it too late?

never enough

you look so good

she likes sports

can't slow down

jupiter

tidal wave

sunburn

seaside market

life goes by

jupiter (feat. Jordana)

sequoia

holiday

U.S. TOUR DATES

1/24: Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell (SOLD OUT)

1/25: Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf (SOLD OUT)

1/28: St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

1/29: Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

1/31: Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (SOLD OUT)

2/01: Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

2/03: Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café

2/04: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

2/05: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

2/06: Washington, DC @ Atlantis (SOLD OUT)

2/08: Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry (SOLD OUT)

2/10: Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

2/11: Charlotte, NC @ Amo's

2/12: Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

2/14: Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

2/15: Austin, TX @ Parish

2/18: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar (SOLD OUT)

2/19: San Diego, CA @ Soma Sidestage

2/21: San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar (SOLD OUT)

2/22: Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

EU + UK TOUR DATES

3/01: Madrid, Spain @ Villanos Club (SOLD OUT)

3/02: Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3 (SOLD OUT)

3/05: Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

3/06: Munich, Germany @ Fierwerk Hansa 39

3/08: Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Café

3/09: Warsaw, Poland @ Hybrydy

3/10: Berlin, Germany @ Frannz

3/13: Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn

3/14: Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

3/15: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar

3/17: Amsterdam, Holland @ Melkweg OZ (SOLD OUT)

3/19: Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

3/20: Antwerp, Belgium @ Kavka Oudaan

3/21: Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie (SOLD OUT)

3/22: London, UK @ Garage

3/24: Bristol, UK @ Bristol Exchange

3/25: Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux's

3/27: Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's

3/28: Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute (SOLD OUT)

3/29: Dublin, Ireland @ Green Room

