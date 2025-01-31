Celebrating Leonard Cohen Auction Announced

(Homage) Julien's Auctions will pay tribute to the great modern poet and legendary GRAMMY and Juno Award winning Canadian singer and songwriter, hailed by his countless peers such as Lou Reed as the "highest and most influential echelon of songwriters," with "Celebrating Leonard Cohen | The Collections Of Aviva Layton, Anjani Thomas, & More" taking place Friday, February 28th live at Julien's Studios in Los Angeles and online at Julien's Auctions.

The exclusive event was announced following the fortieth anniversary of the release of the music icon's magnum opus, "Hallelujah," that has been immortalized in over 300 cover versions across multi-generations of artists and performers around the world with famous renditions from the likes of Jeff Buckley, k.d. lang, Bob Dylan, John Cale, and more.

Over 150 pieces including never before seen manuscripts, unpublished poetry, letters, as well as personal effects such as his hat, gifted fine jewelry, clothing, artwork, photographs and more will be presented for the first time to the public. This treasure trove of intimate archival material and objects representing the inspiration of Cohen's important works and his creative flourishes and pursuits spanning across his six-decade career has been kept lovingly by his inner circle of close friends and colleagues, Aviva Layton, Anjani Thomas, with selections from the personal archives of Cork Smith and Nancy Bacal. Collectively, this is the largest privately held group of Leonard Cohen artifacts ever to come to auction.

All through the month of February, Julien's will partner with AXS TV in airing exclusive content previewing the auction and the items that will be available. Content on the items will also be posted @axstv and @juliensauctions social platforms Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

"Leonard Cohen left behind a remarkably complete archive due to his resolute devotion to saving everything, which means that there are very few things available to his global fan base in the marketplace. As Cohen once said, 'The archive is the mountain, and the published work the volcano' - this auction is a rare opportunity for all of us who continue to enjoy his extraordinary life's work, to own our own little piece of that mountain," said Laura Woolley, Managing Director, Head of Consignments & Appraisals, Julien's Auctions. "The alternate drafts, unpublished works, intimate photos, correspondence, and personal items in this auction offer a rare glimpse, behind the curtain, at one of the most important poets and musicians of the 20th and 21st Centuries."

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION

CELEBRATING LEONARD COHEN | THE COLLECTIONS OF AVIVA LAYTON, ANJANI THOMAS, & MORE

Friday, February 28, 2025

10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Julien's Studios

13007 S. Western Avenue

Gardena, CA 90249

Register to bid here and watch a preview video below:

Related Stories

News > Leonard Cohen