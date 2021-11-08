

Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals

Clarksdale, Mississippi is known as 'the home of the blues' so naturally when festival season rolls around the city comes out big with lots of live music events. Here are some of this year's best blues festivals happening in Clarksdale and surrounding area.

Sunflower River Blues & Gospel Fest - Aug. 13-15, 2021 - Clarksdale, MS

Named for the Yazoo River tributary that flows through Clarksdale, this three day festival takes place on 10 stages in the city's downtown district. There'll be a main stage and nine acoustic stages; some of the performers appearing on the main stage include the Delta Blues Museum Band, James "Super Chikan" Johnson, Lucious Spiller, Jimbo Mathis, Anthony "Big A" Sherrod, Nathaniel Kimble and Terry "Big T" Williams. Set for the acoustic stages are Little Willie Farmer, Sean "Bad" Apple, Bill Abel, Bill "Howlin' Madd" Perry, Mark "Muleman" Massey, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes and many others. Gospel acts will perform on the festival's final day, Sunday Aug. 15. Admission to the festival is free but there are also VIP tickets available. More information is here

Cat Head 19th Anniversary - Aug 14-15, 2021 - Clarksdale, MS

The amazing Cat Head Delta Blues & Folk Art is celebrating their 19th anniversary during the Sunflower River Blues & Gospel Fest. Stop in and say hello to owner Roger Stolle and browse a huge selection of blues music on vinyl and CD along with blues books and magazines, collectibles and blues-related folk art crafted by regional artists. The store is located in the heart of the downtown district where Sunflower will be taking place. More information is here

Details coming later on these events; all take place in Clarksdale unless otherwise noted:

Red's Old Timers Blues Festival - Sept. 4, 2021

Deak's Harmonica Block Party - Sept. 2021 TBD

Mighty Roots Music Festival - Oct. 1-2, 2021 - Stovall, MS

Deep Blues Festival Weekend - Oct. 14-17, 2021

For more information on blues festivals and other events coming up in Clarksdale go here.