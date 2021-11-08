Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals

Details coming later on these events; all take place in Clarksdale unless otherwise noted:
Red's Old Timers Blues Festival - Sept. 4, 2021
Deak's Harmonica Block Party - Sept. 2021 TBD
Mighty Roots Music Festival - Oct. 1-2, 2021 - Stovall, MS
Deep Blues Festival Weekend - Oct. 14-17, 2021
For more information on blues festivals and other events coming up in Clarksdale go here.
