

Fun Items For 2021

If there's someone on your holiday gift list that is a little hard to please you may find a solution here in our gift guide. And if there's a perennial jokester on your list they'd surely love to receive a banana phone!

Banana Phone

Hey, your banana is ringing! It's probably King Kong calling! Actually it's probably not King Kong on the line, but the person who receives a Banana Phone as a holiday gift will have big King Kong-size fun with it. The Banana Phone, the size, shape and color of an actual banana, is a mobile handset and speaker that connects to your smart phone via Bluetooth. Answer or reject incoming calls with one click and make outgoing calls with the help of your smart phone's voice assistant (not all devices support this function.) The speaker is an additional feature of the Banana Phone; it'll play music or other audio that you pull up on your smart phone so favorite jams or a podcast can be enjoyed between phone calls. Fully charged the Banana Phone has a battery life of 20 active hours or 120 idle hours and the Bluetooth range is 60 feet. Banana Phone donates 2% of annual sales to gorilla conservation in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Oh yeah, don't eat the Banana Phone! Order a single Banana Phone or a whole "bunch" here.

Drinkmate Carbonated Drink Maker

You can ensure that your friend or family member will have a sparkling holiday season by giving the gift of a Drinkmate Carbonated Drink Maker. Literally sparkling! Make your own sparkling water and soda with the Drinkmate which carbonates any drink (want bubbly coffee, go ahead!) Mixologists will have a blast with Drinkmate as it can be used to carbonate cocktails and wine or even revitalize flat beer. The Drinkmate uses no electricity; all you need is the machine, a cylinder of CO2 and the liquid you want to carbonate, and the process is quick and easy. Drinkmate Carbonated Drink Maker and CO2 cylinders can be purchased together or separately and empty cylinders can be returned to the company for credit. Drinkmate also sells premium Italian syrups to make your own soda and mocktails in delicious flavors like Blood Orange, Sorrento Lemonade, Pink Grapefruit, Ginger & Lemon and Mojito. Drinkable effervescence awaits! Order the Drinkmate Carbonated Drink Maker here.

Mozy - The Jacket for Your Legs

Here's a gift that anyone on your list who spends time outdoors in cooler or cold weather will really appreciate. The Mozy is "a jacket for your legs" that wraps around your legs and seals with Velcro but that moves with you so that you can, well, mosey around while wearing it. Perfect for camping, game day and tailgating, Mozy has been proven to be 100% warmer that stadium blankets. Mozy has a cozy fleece lining, is weatherproof and water resistant, is lightweight and can easily be folded up and toted without hassle; just use the handy carry strap. Mozy has two pockets that'll accommodate your phone, a water bottle or what have you. There's also a Velcro panel where you can stick customized patches, also on offer from Mozy, so you can tell your Mozy from your neighbor's. Whether your gift recipient likes to icefish or simply sit beside the fire pit, extra warmth is just a Mozy away. To see the sizes (including youth) and colors that Mozy comes in and place an order go here.

Native Maps

Do you have someone on your list who gets lost all the time? Well, too bad for them, but Native Maps doesn't make that kind of map. But they'll no doubt love your gift of a Native Map, which is nothing short of a work of art to be displayed on the wall. Native Maps are maps of cities that show that city's neighborhoods, not the typical city grid showing streets. The idea is not to find directions but to remember the love and good memories that take/took place in the recipient's special part of the city. Order the map for Phoenix, for example, and it'll show all the neighborhoods like Alhambra, South Mountain and Encanto along with adjacent cities Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler and so on. Each Native Map is a print that is hand screened and can be ordered in numerous color schemes. Currently available for 50 cities including Miami, Boston, Chattanooga, St. Louis, New Orleans, Baltimore and all the New York City boroughs, prints are 18" X 24". And they really are too nice to just tack up on the wall; considering ordering a frame to go with the print, several options are available. Native Maps can be ordered here.