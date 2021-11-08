.

Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston


by Kevin Wierzbicki
"Let me introduce myself/I'm a social disease." Those words, taken from "Dread and the Fugitive Mind" open this stripped-down show that was recorded in Boston in May of 2001. Taken from the band's current album at the time, "Dread..." is one of three cuts Megadeth play from The World Needs a Hero with the others being "Promises" and "Moto Psycho" near show's end. There remains a heaviness to the songs even though front man and singer Dave Mustaine and Al Pitrelli are playing acoustic guitars, and Mustaine can't resist saying "See if you recognize this one" before launching into "Trust" which sounds like hard-edged jangle pop. Audience reaction indicates that fans are really enjoying the chance to hear some of the band's big songs in a different light with "Time: The Beginning" sounding as ominous as ever with "Holy Wars...The Punishment Due" really showcasing Mustaine's ability to rock an acoustic guitar. Before playing a version of "Promises" Mustaine asks the audience, "Is this what you thought it would be?" Right after promising not to swear because the show is being aired on radio, Dave lets an F bomb rip while also threatening to jump into the audience and do battle with someone who has committed an offense that, from the audio, is not identifiable. The 10-song show comes to a conclusion with a take on "She Wolf," the aforementioned and appropriately frenetic "Moto Psycho" and closer "Symphony of Destruction" which precipitates a singalong. This show that was previously only released to Megadeth fan club members also features bass player David Ellefson and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso.


Click the album cover to stream via Amazon Music (if available) and purchase. We earn a small commission if purchased via these links

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Korn Celebrate Album Announcement With New Video- Aerosmith Reach New Milestone With 'Toys In The Attic'- more

Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour- KISS Look Back At 'Music From The Elder'- Hot Water Music- more

Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour- Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour- more

Foo Fighters Star In New Horror Comedy Studio 666- Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup- more

advertisement
Reviews

Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload

Song Premiere: Pink Fairies' 'Bugman'

Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix

Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston

MorleyView The Tragically Hip