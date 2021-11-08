Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston

by Kevin Wierzbicki

"Let me introduce myself/I'm a social disease." Those words, taken from "Dread and the Fugitive Mind" open this stripped-down show that was recorded in Boston in May of 2001. Taken from the band's current album at the time, "Dread..." is one of three cuts Megadeth play fromwith the others being "Promises" and "Moto Psycho" near show's end. There remains a heaviness to the songs even though front man and singer Dave Mustaine and Al Pitrelli are playing acoustic guitars, and Mustaine can't resist saying "See if you recognize this one" before launching into "Trust" which sounds like hard-edged jangle pop. Audience reaction indicates that fans are really enjoying the chance to hear some of the band's big songs in a different light with "Time: The Beginning" sounding as ominous as ever with "Holy Wars...The Punishment Due" really showcasing Mustaine's ability to rock an acoustic guitar. Before playing a version of "Promises" Mustaine asks the audience, "Is this what you thought it would be?" Right after promising not to swear because the show is being aired on radio, Dave lets an F bomb rip while also threatening to jump into the audience and do battle with someone who has committed an offense that, from the audio, is not identifiable. The 10-song show comes to a conclusion with a take on "She Wolf," the aforementioned and appropriately frenetic "Moto Psycho" and closer "Symphony of Destruction" which precipitates a singalong. This show that was previously only released to Megadeth fan club members also features bass player David Ellefson and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso.



