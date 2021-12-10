

More Stocking Stuffers

We had so much fun putting together our first stocking stuffers list that we decided to do it again. Here are five more items for you to stash in those stockings hung with care.

Broken Top Brands Candles

There's something about the holidays that makes for a perfect time for candles. The holidays are already rich with aroma as the scent of Christmas trees and fresh baked cookies waft everywhere; why not give the candle lover on your gift list some other joyful scents to take into the New Year? Broken Top has many enticing scents in their line such as cardamom vanilla, white birch, citrus herbed tonic, mount bachelor, saguaro cactus, sea salt surf, honey horchata, fresh squeezed, coastal rainfall and tum-a-lo cider among them. And since that Christmas tree won't last forever Broken Top has a Christmas tree scented candle with the scent of fir and hints of eucalyptus and berries. Candles are made of soy and natural oils with cotton used for the wicks, are vegan and all are handmade in small batches. Candles can be purchased individually or in gift sets of two or three candles. And rest assured your Broken Top candles will arrive in beautiful packaging and in perfect condition; the Broken Top name refers to a mountain peak in Oregon near where the company is headquartered. See all the candles Broken Top offers along with lots of other fragrant delights that they offer here.

The Reverb Mystery Box

If you have a musician on your holiday gift list, or maybe someone who is hoping to be a musician, here's a really fun gift idea for them. It's the Reverb Mystery Box! What's in it? Heck if we know. Actually we do kind of know; the Reverb Mystery Box contains a surprise musical instrument that's been handmade by a small independent business that's featured at music gear marketplace Reverb. Mystery Boxes only cost $25 and what's inside is worth between $38 and $95. New Mystery Boxes are added every Thursday and the company will be donating a percentage of money raised during the holidays to a youth music education organization. Sounds like a great idea and lots of fun for the gift recipient. More details are here.

Tishwish

Is there a small business owner on your holiday gift list or maybe someone that's getting ready to launch a small business? These days it's important that everyone, including businesses large and small, do their best to use only sustainable products. That's where Tishwish comes in! They make mailers, padded mailers and wrapping/packing tissues, all of which are made from corn-based polymers so they're compostable when they've outlived their usefulness (the mailers in particular can be reused.) That means these are zero waste products. You can customize these items too (along with stickers, ribbons and cotton bags) very easily; just upload a logo or design of your choice to have it imprinted on your items. You may be thinking, "I don't know which items my business-owning friend might want." Well Tishwish has made that easy for you. Just order them the Tishwish sample kit, an envelope full of different size mailers, custom stickers and a sample piece of ribbon. Tishwish is a great gift for anyone selling on eBay too. Order here.

Dr. Plotka's Mouthwatchers

Everybody needs to brush their teeth and not just during the holidays when we tend to indulge in more goodies than at other times of year. Toothbrushes are a great stocking filler, and when you give someone the gift of Dr. Plotka's Mouthwatchers toothbrushes you'll be emphasizing the 'great.' Developed by a dentist, Dr. Plotka's Mouthwatchers have several advantages over the everyday toothbrush, firstly they are antimicrobial; embedded silver naturally eliminates 99% of bacteria on bristles, ensuring that you don't put those nasties back in your mouth. Then there is the layer of thin flossing bristles, 10 times thinner than normal to reach places other brushes miss. And Dr. Plotka's Mouthwatchers use a superior polyester for bristles that greatly extends the life of the toothbrush. The end result is a more efficient way to remove plaque, fight gum disease and improve the user's overall health. Brushes are available in adult, youth and travel varieties. Find them at Amazon or order here.

Boost Oxygen

The holidays are an especially hectic time for most people, what with all the shopping, decorating, meal preparation and holiday gatherings. It's a time when everyone could stand to just stop and take a breath. The folks at Boost Oxygen can help with that; they sell canisters of 95% pure oxygen that's meant to help you recharge and recover. Oxygen directly fuels 90% of body and mind functions, so you'll feel the energy when you inhale Boost Oxygen from one of their very easy to use canisters, available in pocket size (3 liter, 60 one-second inhalations) and larger 5 liter (100 inhalations) and 10 liter (200 inhalations) sizes. Is someone on your gift list a mountain climbing enthusiast or someone who spends a lot of time at high altitude? They will especially appreciate this all natural respiratory support that's made in the U.S.A. You might even want to leave a can out for Santa on Christmas Eve. Right now Boost Oxygen has special holiday graphics on the canisters and a peppermint flavoring, a limited edition that'll disappear after Christmas. Available at CVS or directly from Boost here.