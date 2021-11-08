Park City Song Summit
If you're going to be in the western part of the country in September, the Park City Song Summit is a musical event you won't want to miss.
Park City Song Summit - Sept. 8-12 - Park City, UT
The Park City Song Summit does not call itself a festival and that's because it has a different format than what festival-goers generally experience. But the five day event (beginning in earnest on Sept. 9) is loaded with musical performances as well as "labs" which are sessions not unlike TED talks where performers expound on aspects of songwriting and creating music. These may feature a single artist or a group of artists. On the performance side of things, artists will appear in numerous settings in venues both big and small and there will also be street busking, songwriters in the round performances and even flash jams in surprise locations. Overall the Park City Song Summit gives fans a chance to really get to know the performers whether they are playing a stripped-down acoustic show by themselves, rocking out with a full band or simply engaging in one of the labs. Some of the artists scheduled to perform include Amanda Shires, Iron & Wine, Cedric Burnside, Fruit Bats, John Doe, Langhorne Slim, Joe Pug, Ryan Bingham, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite, Father John Misty, Kamasi Washington, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Mavis Staples, Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel and Joy Oladokun. Set to participate in lab sessions are Jason Isbell and his wife Amanda Shires, Lori McKenna, photographer Jay Blakesberg, Eric D. Johnson, John Doe, Alison Mosshart, Tarriona Ball of Tank and the Bangas, Josh Ritter, Adia Victoria and many others. Events will be held at 15 venues in Park City as well as at Deer Valley's Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater. For ticket details and a full list of performers and lab participants go here
