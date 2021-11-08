

Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO

As with almost all festivals last year, Roots N Blues had to take 2020 off due to the pandemic. But boy are they back with a vengeance! Headliners for the three day event will be Brandi Carlile, Mavis Staples and Sheryl Crow. Yes the ladies will be rocking Columbia's Stephens Lake Park, where there's plenty of room to spread out, all weekend long.

Music will take place on two stages, far enough apart not to interfere with each other but not so far that you can't easily walk between them (as many times as you need to!) Set to perform on opening night Fri. Sept. 24 are Nikki Lane, Larkin Poe, Sifa, Lennon Stella, Betty Who and Halle Kearns. Saturday Sept. 25 is packed with talent; appearing will be Carlile, Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer, Natalie Hemby, the Burney Sisters, One Way Traffic, Tank and the Bangas, Rising Appalachia, Liza Anne, Flor de Toloache, and Molly Healey String Project. Crow and Staples both play on closing day Sept. 26 and they'll be joined by Joseph, Shemekia Copeland, Kassi Ashton, Amanda Fish, Southern Avenue, Violet & the Undercurrents and Lily B. Moonflower.

Music lovers who've been heading to Columbia for this early autumn event for at least a few years will remember that the festival used to be called Roots N Blues N BBQ. Well the name got shortened a couple years back but that doesn't mean there'll be no "Q;" expect a couple dozen vendors selling barbecue and other delectable goodies. So you won't go hungry while you're feeding your soul with awesome blues and roots music.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72-hours before entry to the festival will be required. For ticket information go here.

To find out about other fun things to do in Columbia go here.