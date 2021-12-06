

Shiprocked 2022

Lamb of God will make their first ever appearance on the Shiprocked music cruise on the 2022 sailing. Here's who else will be rocking the ship.

Shiprocked - January 22-27, 2022

Shiprocked makes it an even dozen as the beloved music cruise takes to the sea for its 12th edition Jan. 22-27, 2022. The fun will take place aboard the Carnival Cruise Line ship Breeze as she sails from Galveston, Texas to Costa Maya on the Mexican mainland and the Mexican island of Cozumel. Headlining will be metal masters Lamb of God and hardcore band I Prevail who famously went platinum with their metal version of Taylor Swift's "Blank Space." Some of the other acts who'll be rocking the Breeze include Sevendust, P.O.D., Nonpoint, Motionless in

White, Avatar, From Ashes to New, Dead Poet Society and those naughty boys in Steel Panther. Mark Morton of Lamb of God will also be performing as a solo act.

Music isn't the only fun to be had on Shiprocked. Cruisers can take shore excursions and in Costa Maya there'll be excursions to swim with dolphins, explore Mayan ruins, eat lunch with a local Mayan family, river tubing, snorkeling, Segway adventure and much more. On the island of Cozumel the shore excursion options that await cruisers include Turtle Cove and Cavern snorkel adventure, electric bike riding, zip-lining, off road jeep adventure, stand up paddleboard, dolphin encounter, champagne catamaran sailing, a visit to the ancient Mayan city of Tulum and many other options. All shore excursions are at an additional cost.

The Carnival Breeze is well equipped to keep cruisers happy with a spa, fitness center, casino, ropes course, wet and wild waterpark, pools and hot tubs and even a fully immersive 3D movie theater. Food and drink will be everywhere on the Breeze with dining choices including a steakhouse, sushi bar, fine Italian, Guy Fieri's burgers, BBQ and the Blue Iguana Cantina with tacos and burritos. Cruisers can wash it all down with adult libations from dozens of bars and lounges.

Rounding out the roster of talent on the 2022 Shiprocked cruise will be Badflower, Blacktop Mojo, 10 Years, '68, Ayron James, Bones U.K., Grandson, Dead Sara, He is Legend, Lilith Czar, Oxymorons, Spiritbox, Vrsty, Veil of Maya, Zero 9:36, the Stowaways, Islander, Cherry Bombs, Drowning Pool, We are the Fallen, Otherwise and Nita Strauss.

For more Shiprocked information and to purchase a cabin go here.