

Stocking Stuffers

You may want to put some wrapping paper on these gifts before you give them to your friend or family member this holiday season, but you can also just slip them into a festive holiday stocking; all of these gift ideas will easily fit.

Psychic Crystals

Is somebody on your gift list a real gem? Give them a gift from Psychic Crystals and they'll know just how precious you think they are every time they look at it. The company specializes in minerals from Africa including amethyst pieces and they carry big pieces for display as well as smaller pieces suited for crafters and jewelry makers. One of the most spectacular things in their inventory at Psychic Crystals is cactus crystal, also called spirit quartz, that comes only from certain areas in South Africa. They even have perfect-for-pendants pieces that are drilled so you can put the chain of your choice on them. Psychic Crystals also carry amethyst and quartz crystals from Namibia, blue chalcedony from Malawi, heart-shape pieces of fossilized coral from Madagascar and much more. And since these specimens were made by nature each piece is unique; your gift recipient won't get the same thing from Uncle Joe! Shop the Psychic Crystals website here.

Affirmicious Zodiac Affirmations Card Deck

Here's a stocking stuffer suitable for anyone on your holiday gift list. Affirmicious offers decks of cards where each of the 100 cards has an affirmation printed on it. To bring positivity into your life all you have to do is read one of the affirmations daily and repeat it out loud or silently, focus on it, and then let your subconscious mind get to work in bringing the affirmation to fruition. Each deck contains uplifting affirmations to reinforce positive traits and strengthening affirmations to overcome challenging traits. The decks are customized for each sign of the zodiac so the deck you purchase for a friend may differ from the one you buy for yourself. Affirmicious makes cards for kids too and all cards are available in digital decks as well. There are affirmations handbooks, day planners and audio albums too. Let's get started right now! "I have a strong desire to achieve great things in my life." Order Affirmicious Zodiac Affirmations Card Decks here.

Well Told Custom Map Drinkware

If there's someone on your gift list who appreciates a special drink there's a pretty good chance that they would also appreciate sipping that libation out of a special glass. At Well Told they will etch a map of any city or town in the U.S. onto a variety of glassware pieces, meaning that you can have a special glass custom etched for someone's hometown or maybe that person's adopted stomping grounds, whether it be mighty Atlanta or tiny Zap, North Dakota. And Well Told has plenty of options in their glassware line; your custom map etching can be put onto a rocks glass, a pint glass, a wine glass or a stemless wine glass (they can also put maps on carafes and other items like champagne flutes, glass coffee mugs and Mason jars.) If maps don't do the trick for you, other Well Told etching (or in some cases, printing) options include outdoor and adventure themes like lakes, topography, and for sky watchers, night sky maps of the constellations. Basically if you can drink out of it Well Told has it, including items like flasks, insulated pint tumblers, insulated wine tumblers and even slate servers and cork coasters. See the full line and order your gifts here.

Billion Dollar Art Gallery

Give the fine art lover on your list a billion dollars-worth of art? You can do that, sort of, by giving the gift of the Billion Dollar Art Gallery, a USB thumb drive that presents a stunning slide show of 500 paintings in 4K High Definition on your TV. The slide show is accompanied by calming music played on piano and guitar so viewers will be quite relaxed when gazing at works by Toulouse-Lautrec, Munch, Rubens, Vermeer, Whistler, Degas, Monet, van Gogh, El Greco, Kandinsky and tons of other masters. The rate of the slide show can be adjusted to play fast or slowly and the presentation can be paused in order to study and adore a particular work. And you can choose to display info about the artworks and their creators or just show the paintings. The folks at Billion Dollar Art Gallery believe that the more familiar people get with great art the more they will enjoy seeing it in person when the chance arises. The thumb drive comes in a very cute laser-etched maple gift/storage box. Set up of the Billion Dollar Art Gallery is easy; it only takes a few moments and works on all modern televisions. Place your order here.