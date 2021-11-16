

The Allman Family Revival

Back in 2017 Devon Allman, the son of the late Gregg Allman, organized the first Allman Family Revival tour to bring together musicians that had toured with Gregg, jammed with him or who were influenced by him in order to celebrate Allman's life, spirit and music. Now an annual event, this year's tour is packed with top talent and scheduled to visit 19 cities, kicking off Nov. 27 in St. Louis and ending on New Year's Eve in the hometown of the Allman Brothers Band, Macon, Georgia.

The tour will feature a core group of performers who'll appear at every show plus other musicians who'll appear only at certain shows. In the group appearing at all shows are the Allman Betts Band, Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lilly Hiatt, Eric Gales, Luther Dickinson, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Lamar Williams Jr. and Art Edmaiston. Additionally, River Kittens will appear at all shows. Artists appearing at select shows will be Kenny Wayne Shepherd, G. Love, Samantha Fish, George Porter Jr., Karl Denson, Marc Ford, Ivan Neville, Beth Hart, J.D. Simo, Alex Orbison, Kenny Aronoff, Jessica Lynn and Ally Venable.

Here are the Allman Family Revival tour dates:

11/27 @ The Factory | St. Louis, MO

11/29 @ Majestic Theater | Dallas, TX

11/30 @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX

12/1 @ Saenger Theater | New Orleans, LA

12/2 @ Coca-Cola Roxy | Atlanta, GA

12/3 @ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota, FL

12/5 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY

12/7 @ Orpheum Theater | Boston, MA

12/8 @ Beacon Theater | New York, NY

12/9 @ The Met | Philadelphia, PA

12/10 @ Fillmore | Silver Springs, MD

12/11 @ Michigan Theater | Ann Arbor, MI

12/12 @ Chicago Theater | Chicago, IL

12/14 @ Brady Theater | Tulsa, OK

12/16 @ Arizona Federal Theatre | Phoenix, AZ

12/17 @ Theater at Virgin Hotels | Las Vegas, NV

12/18 @ The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA

12/19 @ The Wiltern | Los Angeles, CA

12/31 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon, GA

A limited number of VIP packages, sold separately from tickets, are available at each tour stop. More information is here.