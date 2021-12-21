Danny Wimmer Presents and Sixthman team up for Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach, a new music cruise that'll take place Feb. 16-22, 2022 aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pearl as she sails from Miami to Harvest Caye in Belize. Headliners and big name acts set to appear include Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Mastodon and Black Stone Cherry. Also on the bill are Atreyu, Tremonti, Saint Asonia, Crown the Empire, Amigo the Devil, Escape the Fate, Tetrarch and New Years Day.
Besides all the full-set shows that'll take place aboard the Pearl, Voragos will feature a shoreside festival when the ship reaches Harvest Caye which will be christened "Lunasea Beach" for the day. The festival will be headlined by Rob Zombie and also feature Tetrarch, Mudvayne, New Years Day, Amigo the Devil and Black Stone Cherry. Other fun at Lunasea Beach includes zip-lining, snorkeling (In the world's second largest barrier reef), a large pool with a swim-up bar, water sports on the Harvest Caye lagoon or just lounging on the beach. Pre-festival shore excursions to mainland Belize, a short boat ride from Harvest Caye, will also be available at an added cost.
The Norwegian Pearl was built especially for music cruises and that ensures a great concert experience at every show. Of course the Pearl has everything a cruiser could want, including pools and hot tubs, a casino, spa, bowling alley, sports court, fitness center, internet café and lots of places to eat and drink. There's also a photo gallery where cruisers can purchase digital cameras and accessories along with batteries and media cards. An on board boutique offers a wide selection of name brand gifts and specialty items.
Rounding out the Voragos lineup will be Fire from the Gods, Kevin Martin of Candlebox, Brett Scallions Aupervant Fuel, Jeris Johnson, Bad Omens, All Good Things, Ded, Joyous Wolf, Brass Against, Plush, Austin Meade and Afterlife. Comedians Rachel Feinstein, Shayne Smith and Big Jay Oakerson will also be on board to tickle cruiser's funny bones. Host and emcee for the event will be Jose "The Metal Ambassador" Mangin; Shannon Gunz of SiriusXM and the Space Zebra Twitch Team will also be on hand. Some bands will participate in fan meet & greets and there'll be a nightly after party every Midnight.
For more information and to book your cabin for Voragos go here.
Share this article
Van Halen's 'Jump' Gets Ballad Makeover- Nirvana Move To Have 'Nevermind' Baby Suit Dismissed- KISS And Def Leppard TV Specials- more
Slayer Classic Gets All-Star Christmas Makeover- Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand To Be Livestreamed- Elton John And Friends- more
Sammy Hagar Was Asked To Join Pantera- Steve Perry Shares 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Visualizer- ZZ Top- more
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Metallica To Stream 40th Anniversary Shows On-Demand For Christmas- more
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach
Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition