

Welcome to Rockville Edition

Welcome to Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL - Nov. 11-14, 2021

Normally when there's a big noise coming from Daytona International Speedway it's the sound of NASCAR drivers hurtling around the track. But the grounds of the famed Daytona Beach raceway will be the source of another type of high-decibel entertainment come mid-November when the four-day hard rock festival Welcome to Rockville comes to town. Shows will play out on three stages and feature performances from the likes of Rob Zombie, Slipknot, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gwar, Anthax and the mighty Metallica who'll thrill the crowd with two shows.

Slipknot will headline opening night Thurs. Nov. 11 and they'll be joined by A Day to Remember, Cypress Hill, Gojira, Stone Temple Pilots, Grandson, Spiritbox, Jeris Johnson, Dorothy, Dead Sara, Brass Against, Teenage Wrist, Nascar Aloe, Siiickbrain, Dana Dentata, Blame My Youth and Contracult Collective.

Day two of Welcome to Rockville on Fri. Nov. 12 will be headlined by Metallica with support coming from Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Chevelle, Pennywise, Beartooth, Wage War, Starset, Ice Nine Kills, Ayron Jones, Amigo the Devil, Bad Omens, Zero 9:36, Hyro the Hero, Austin Meade, Ego Kill Talent and Tallah.

Day three on Sat. Nov. 13 features another stellar lineup with Disturbed in the headlining spot; warming up for them will be The Offspring, Staind, Lamb of God, Asking Alexandria, Fever 333, Atreyu, Badflower, Gwar, Crown the Empire, Sick Puppies, 3Teeth, All Good Things, Joyous Wolf, Fame on Fire, Dead Poet Society, Brkn Love and Reach NYC.

Welcome to Rockville closes out in spectacular form on Sun. Nov. 14 as big guns Metallica return for their second set of the festival. Also on the bill are Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mudvayne, Mastodon, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Sleeping With Sirens, Code Orange, Dance Gavin Dance, Jelly Roll, Fire From the Gods, The Warning, Goodbye June, Alien Weaponry, Avoid, Hero the Band and Survive the Sun.

For additional fun The Music Experience will be open; the interactive space will give fans a chance to try out guitars and other gear that many of the bands use, and band members may show up here too. Of course there'll be lots of food and drink on hand and some of the bars are the self-explanatory Heavy Tiki, Metallica's Blackened Bar featuring their Blackened Whiskey and Maynard James Keenan's (Tool, A Perfect Circle) Caduceus Wine Garden. Camping spots on the speedway's infield will be available for those who want to remain close to all the action. For ticketing options and more info on Welcome to Rockville go here.

For ideas on other fun things to do in Daytona Beach go here.