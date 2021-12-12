See more of Rob's photos here
Share this article
Gene Simmons Addresses Canceled KISS Residency- Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour- Robert Plant- more
Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash- Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital- Led Zeppelin- more
Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming- Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves American Tour- more
Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue- Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- Tim McGraw- more
Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers