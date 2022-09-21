.

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall


by Kevin Wierzbicki
This live recording from 1970 took on a sort of mythical status as it was lost for 50 years and nobody really thought that it would ever be found and released. But miracles do happen and the concert is now available for the first time ever. The show begins with the funky swamp rock of "Born on the Bayou" and moves on to the hit "Green River" where singer John Fogarty's notoriously unintelligible lyrics on the song are a bit easier to understand than they are on the studio recording. Run-throughs of the bluesy "Tombstone Shadow," manic "Travelin' Band" and the protest song "Fortunate Son" fill up the first half of the program; the brief and punchy deep album track "Commotion" and the 1920's chestnut "Midnight Special" lead into big hits "Bad Moon Rising" and the song that many fans were no doubt waiting to hear, "Proud Mary." The set ends with a take on Nappy Brown's "The Night Time is the Right Time," the Little Richard-associated "Good Golly Miss Molly" and a lengthy version of the harmonica-driven deep album cut "Keep on Chooglin'." Many bands today expand on the sound that CCR popularized back in the day but at the time of this show no one else was doing it and the Brits in attendance at this London show must have realized they were seeing something truly special.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Disturbed Announce New 'Divisive' Album With 'Unstoppable'- more

Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more

advertisement
Reviews

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More

Quick Flicks: Schemers

Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2

Latest News

AWOLNATION Look To Overly Digitized Future With 'Freaking Me Out'

The Night Flight Orchestra To Celebrate David Andersson With Fall Tour

Joe Bonamassa Announces Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III

The Ghost Club 'Don't Let Go' With New Video

Rolling Stones Share Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow? Videos

Shania Twain Returns With 'Waking Up Dreaming'

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Harley Darling'

5 Seconds of Summer Share 'Bad Omens' Video For Royal Albert Hall Livestream