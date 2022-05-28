

A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta

The Mediterranean island of Malta will become an oasis of music this summer as the nation has a full schedule of festivals on tap. The scenic and historic island has countless things for visitors to explore, including many UNESCO World Heritage Sites; Malta actually has the highest density of UNESCO sites of any nation-state anywhere. And this year there's a world of music to go with them. Here are some of Malta's most popular music festivals.

Malta Jazz Festival - July 11-16, 2022 - Valletta

This year marks the 32nd anniversary of this vaunted festival that's considered to be a "true" jazz festival; in other words the lineup is not "watered down" with non-jazz acts. The eclectic lineup is set to include guitarist John Scofield who'll perform his 'Yankee Go Home' show which presents jazz interpretations of famed rock, folk and Americana tunes. Also scheduled to appear are the Danny Grissett Trio, Yusan, drummer Francesco Ciniglio and his band, the Clark Tracey & Dominic Galea Legacy Quintet, the Blue Tangerine, Warren Galea Trio, Joel Ross, famed bass man Richard Bona with Alfredo Rodriguez, and the Daniele Cordisco quintet with Stjepko Gut and Gregory Hutchinson. More information is here

Isle of MTV Malta - July 19, 2022 - Floriana/Valletta

Ready to dance the day away? Then this one-day festival is for you, and you'll be happy to know that it is a free event (it is Europe's biggest free summer music festival). For the most part the lineup is being kept under wraps but at press time the first headliner has been announced as the masked EDM superstar Marshmello. Moroccan-American rapper French Montana will be on the bill too. Find out all the other acts that'll round out the lineup by checking in at the festival website here where you can also reserve tickets (they're free but limited, so get yours now).

Isle of MTV Malta Music Week - July 19-24, 2022

Taking place at various venues around the island, here's a chance to party on after the main event is over. Speaking of, the official festival after party will take place at the Merrakech night club immediately following the close of the festival and it'll go until 4 am. The next day on July 20 there'll be a hip-hop and reggaeton show at Mamacita; it too will go until 4 am. On July 21 the party takes to the sea with the Day Boat Party where revelers will enjoy great views of the Maltese Islands on the approximately five hour cruise. Among several other events will be the Isle of Malta MTV Pool Party on July 23 that'll take place at a pop up version of Ibiza's famed Bora Bora nightclub. Tickets are required for all Music Week events; find information here

Glitch Festival - Aug. 13-16, 2022 - Rabat

It's a secret as to who will perform at the opening night concert of the festival on Aug. 13 and the venue for that show is being kept under wraps as well. But the lineup has been announced for the two main days of the festival on Aug. 14 and 15 and it is something to behold! To be held in Gianpula Village in Rabat where there are an astounding 11 venues, the festival will see shows by Julian Muller, I Hate Models, Ellen Allien, Boston 168, Carlota, Hunee, Ben UFO, Nina Kraviz, Honey Dijon, Jennifer Cardini, Luke Slater, Palms Trax, Anfisa Letyago, Mall Grab, Aurora Halal and dozens more. This massive house and techno music festival finishes in style on Aug. 16 with boat parties in the day and a closing party back on shore in the evening. More information is here For information on all the other fun things to do in Malta go here