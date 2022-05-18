

April and May Concerts

Our look at the Arizona music scene delves into the upcoming concert calendar. Here are some we're really looking forward to, and man are they good ones!

Sarah Darling - April 25, 2022 - Last Exit Live, Phoenix

You could say that this country music artist is truly a darling of the Grand Ole Opry; Sarah Darling has appeared on the Opry stage more than 95 times! Phoenix fans should be thankful that Darling has pulled herself away from Nashville for a minute in order to bring her Coastin' Tour to 20 cities, including this stop at the intimate Last Exit Live. Darling's newest release is theand fans can expect to hear latest singles "Waves" and "Song Still Gets Me," both of which are from the EP.

Colin Hay - May 12, 2022 - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale

Hay remains the lead vocalist and front man of Men at Work but here he steps out for a solo show in support of his latest albumHis voice is still instantly recognizable and his pop sensibilities on the new album are strong. Most of Colin's set will be his solo material but he's been throwing Men at Work hits in too; expect to hear "Down Under," "Who Can it Be Now?" and "Overkill."

Steve Hackett - May 12, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

The intimate confines of Celebrity Theatre will be the perfect venue to see this legendary guitarist who was a member of Genesis during their early progressive rock years. He'll be flashing back to that era for this Genesis Revisited show as he and his band performs the legendary Genesis albumin its entirety along with select numbers from throughout his career. While Celebrity Theatre is a venue in-the-round with a rotating stage, for this show the stage will be set up at 3/4 house and the stage will not be rotating. A must see for all prog rock fans!

Christian Death - May 18, 2022 - Nile Theater, Mesa

There are fans of this band that have probably seen them live dozens of times; they've been purveying quality death rock since 1979. In that time they've influenced countless bands and Type O Negative, Danzig and Celtic Frost have cited them as an inspiration. Christian Death have released 16 albums and their 17th will drop a few days before this show, so expect to hear new music from Evil Becomes Rule including first single "Blood Moon." LUNA 13 opens the show.

Justin Hayward featuring Mike Dawes - May 19, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Hayward is of course the voice of the Moody Blues, one of the most-respected and influential of the early melodic progressive rock bands. Justin is only playing 18 gigs on this tour and Arizona fans will have two chances to see him; this show at Celebrity Theatre and a Tucson show at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson on May 18. Expect Hayward to perform "Nights in White Satin" along with other Moody Blues chestnuts as well as solo material, perhaps including 2020's "One Summer Day" and "My Juliette." Mike Dawes is an incredible acoustic guitar player who seemingly plays multiple parts at the same time. Another must-see for fans of classic prog rock.