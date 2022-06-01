Barton Stanley David - Crest

The material ranges from folk-y songs to more pop-radio-friendly material although with seven songs there is some variation in between. The record opens with my favourite cut, "Cicada". There is a quiet energy that helps propel it and David's voice draws you in, particularly his endearing vibrato. Great production on this one with slinky guitar parts all through it.
"All Ways" is a great song to enjoy with a morning cup of coffee and the task of getting ready to tackle the day. There is a stirring element in the verses that has your head nodding in short order. "If I Didn't Tell You First" is a more delicate pop song with a strong chorus. The title cut is slower and more dramatic with deliberate spacing in between the instrumentation to let you soak in the lyrics. It took a few spins for me to warm up to this one but it has since snuck up on me.
"Evelyn" is a breezy tune augmented by some subtle but tasty violin work. Breaking the mold of the rest of the material is "How We Live in Love", powered by some '90s-style guitar and some energetic drumming. This one is a great addition to the set. Closing the record is the campfire-ish "And the Crowd Goes Crazy Again" a fitting end to the record since I usually start it all over again.
This is a strong release from an artist with something to say and also with the ability to deliver it.
Preview and purchase this record here and visit Barton's website here.
Rating:
Share this article
Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour- Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic- Queen and Adam Lambert- more
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'- Metallica- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more
Journey Deliver You Got The Best Of Me Video- Megadeth Announce David Ellefson's Official Replacement- Eddie Van Halen- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Jackson Browne Shares 'Minutes To Downtown' Video
The Aristocrats Release Stupid 7 Video With Primuz Chamber Orchestra
Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic In Lisbon
Queen and Adam Lambert Open Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Concert
System of a Down's Serj Tankian Shares 'Amber' Video
Metallica Share Live Hardwired Video From Bottlerock
Motley Crue In The Studio For Girls, Girls, Girls 35th Anniversary