Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion features many genres of music that can be considered roots music: Country, rock, Americana, old time, Piedmont blues, Celtic, bluegrass and much more. Some of 2022's featured performers include Tanya Tucker, Roseanne Cash, Asleep at the Wheel, Junior Brown, The War and Treaty, JJ Grey & Mofro, Del McCoury Band, Fantastic Negrito, Jerry Douglas Band, Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, Nicki Bluhm, Jim Lauderdale, Aaron Lee Tasjan, The Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, Tall Tall Trees, Missy Raines, Donna the Buffalo, Jade Bird, the Wood Brothers, Dustbowl Revival and many many others. Festival-goers should also set aside some time to visit the incredible The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, full of archival material and lots of interactive touch screen exhibits.
For the complete festival lineup and ticketing information go here.
Visitor information for the Bristol, TN area is here and visitor information for the Bristol, VA area is here.
