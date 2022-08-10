

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Sept. 9-11, 2022 - Bristol, TN/Bristol, VA

This festival is so much fun that it takes two states to contain all the merriment! This three-day music blowout takes place in the twin cities of Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia which lie adjacent to each other with the state line separating the two. Known as the birthplace of country music, the festival has 'reunion' in its name because it celebrates the 1927 occurrence where a group of performers including the legendary Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family cut their very first recordings in Bristol. The music this year will be performed by more than 100 acts and take place on 13 stages throughout downtown Bristol.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion features many genres of music that can be considered roots music: Country, rock, Americana, old time, Piedmont blues, Celtic, bluegrass and much more. Some of 2022's featured performers include Tanya Tucker, Roseanne Cash, Asleep at the Wheel, Junior Brown, The War and Treaty, JJ Grey & Mofro, Del McCoury Band, Fantastic Negrito, Jerry Douglas Band, Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, Nicki Bluhm, Jim Lauderdale, Aaron Lee Tasjan, The Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, Tall Tall Trees, Missy Raines, Donna the Buffalo, Jade Bird, the Wood Brothers, Dustbowl Revival and many many others. Festival-goers should also set aside some time to visit the incredible The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, full of archival material and lots of interactive touch screen exhibits.

For the complete festival lineup and ticketing information go here.

Visitor information for the Bristol, TN area is here and visitor information for the Bristol, VA area is here.