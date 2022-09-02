Bush Rock Chicago

In fact, they haven’t lost one joule of energy since their formation 3 decades ago. The current lineup includes; Chris Traynor on guitar, Nik Hughes on drums, Corey Britz on bass guitar, and of course the legendary Gavin Rossdale on guitar and vocals. Rossdale showcased his energy and enthusiasm moving across the stage with more vigor than some artists half his age. This show had bass so powerful that is could alter your heartbeat and lights practically bright enough to see from space. This was a really nice addition to their already spectacular performance.
Their 10 song set was filled with hits and special moments from beginning to end. During a lap through the crowd and on his way out to the fans on the lawn, Rossdale stopped to interact with a family in the handicap section, giving fans an up close and personal experience of a lifetime. He made one fans night as he sang and performed with him as if they were friends for generations. It's moment's like this where it's great to see a fantastic show but, it's more fantastic to see the human side and Rossdale certainly showed his caring personality in nature. He continued the thoughtfulness as he paid tribute to the band's road crew and families all while bringing his kids onstage to sing "Happy Birthday" to his son Zuma.
While the show was full of fun moments like this, one of the highlight of the evening was a chilling solo version of "Glycerine." The fan favorite still holds up and when Rossdale is belting out those lyrics with only his guitar, it is really something special to witness in a live setting. Of course a Bush show has to have that famous bass line intro going into their monster hit "Comedown" to close out the show.
I would have loved for Bush to play longer than the 10 songs as this tour has them usually doing 11 but, due to the birthday wishes to Gavin's son, they cut "The Chemicals Between Us." This band has such a vast catalog that they definitely left you wanting more. Even with the other bands on this bill, their set seemed way too short for a band of this stature. Hopefully, the next time they are out on tour they can play 18 or so songs and really give their fans a full show. Until then, I'm sure the Bush faithful won't be coming down from this excitement for quite awhile.
Share this article
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event- Pierce The Veil Return- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo- more
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger
Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour
Black Veil Brides Deliver 'Saviour II' Video
Bush Premiere 'More Than Machines' Video
Deep Purple Share Unreleased Rapture Of The Deep Performance
Pixies Share New Song 'Dregs Of The Wine'
Def Leppard Share Stadium Tour Update
Carl Palmer Plots The Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour