By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!

by Kevin Wierzbicki

The Zombies are coming, and they're coming for you, my friend! But this is good news since we're talking about the legendary British Invasion band and not the creepy undead that stagger their way through countless horror films. The only horror here will be if you miss out on seeing The Zombies as they tour North America and Europe playing deep album cuts and hits like "She's Not There," "Tell Her No" and "Time of the Season." The Zombies were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, amazingly on the 50th anniversary of when "Time of the Season" hit #1 on the American charts. The band still features founding members Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent and the pair will also take The Zombies to sea in early 2023 where they'll be a headliner during the On the Blue Reunion Cruise.

The North American leg of The Zombies tour continues throughout July 2022 with five stops in Western Canada before dropping down to the US for a dozen shows in the Western part of the country, including a July 26 performance in Tucson, AZ followed by three consecutive nights at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, UT beginning July 28 to close out the leg. After a month off the band begins the European leg with shows in Sweden, Norway and Denmark before moving on to Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and the UK. For a complete list of shows go here.

Fans will be in for an unforgettable time when they sail with The Zombies on the On the Blue Reunion Cruise. Hosted by headliner Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues, the cruise will sail Jan. 28-Feb. 2, 2023 aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pearl as she makes her way from Miami to Harvest Caye in Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico. The lineup is absolutely amazing; some of the stars accompanying Hayward and The Zombies will be Alan Parsons, Al Stewart, Dave Mason, the Little River Band, the Lovin' Spoonful, Renaissance, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Firefall, the Babys, Ambrosia, Orleans, the Pat Travers Band, Lighthouse, the Skatalites, Young Dubliners and many others. For complete On the Blue Reunion Cruise details go here.