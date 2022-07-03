The North American leg of The Zombies tour continues throughout July 2022 with five stops in Western Canada before dropping down to the US for a dozen shows in the Western part of the country, including a July 26 performance in Tucson, AZ followed by three consecutive nights at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, UT beginning July 28 to close out the leg. After a month off the band begins the European leg with shows in Sweden, Norway and Denmark before moving on to Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and the UK. For a complete list of shows go here.
Fans will be in for an unforgettable time when they sail with The Zombies on the On the Blue Reunion Cruise. Hosted by headliner Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues, the cruise will sail Jan. 28-Feb. 2, 2023 aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pearl as she makes her way from Miami to Harvest Caye in Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico. The lineup is absolutely amazing; some of the stars accompanying Hayward and The Zombies will be Alan Parsons, Al Stewart, Dave Mason, the Little River Band, the Lovin' Spoonful, Renaissance, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Firefall, the Babys, Ambrosia, Orleans, the Pat Travers Band, Lighthouse, the Skatalites, Young Dubliners and many others. For complete On the Blue Reunion Cruise details go here.
Share this article
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'- Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released- more
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion
The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show
Blondie Stream Previously Unreleased 1980 Demo
Amon Amarth Unleash The Great Heathen Army Video
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues
Carlos Santana Reschedules Show Following Onstage Collapse
Norma Jean Reveal Spearmint Revolt Video
Blur's Dave Rowntree Delivers Debut Solo Song 'London Bridge'
Singled Out: A-Z's The Machine Gunner