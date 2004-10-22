

Cayamo

The 15th edition of the Cayamo music cruise, accurately billed as "A Journey Through Song," is set to sail February 10-17, 2023 aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line shipthe ship that specializes in hosting music cruises. The Pearl will sail out of Miami and call at the island of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and St. Maarten, the unique Caribbean island that is partially a Dutch territory and partially a French territory. Headliners for the event will be Jeff Tweedy, Trampled by Turtles, Andrew Bird, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Patty Griffin, Neko Case and Shovels & Rope.

Cayamo is produced by music cruise specialists Sixthman, who really know how to put a floating music festival together and they have rounded up an incredible group of artists for the cruise. Joshua Radin, Wilder Woods, Joseph, the Jerry Douglas Band, Allison Russell, Paul Thorn, the David Bromberg Quintet, Shawn Mullins, Mary Gauthier, John Fulbright, Steve Poltz & the Rugburns and vaunted Hot Tuna guitarist Jorma Kaukonen will all be on board, as will Adia Victoria, Don Flemons, Amy Helm, the Fairfield Four, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams and Katie Pruitt. Rounding out the lineup will be Devon Gilfillian, S.G. Goodman, Jake Blount, Michaela Anne, Kelsey Waldon, Jeremie Albino, Caitlin Canty, Yasmin Williams, Julie Williams, Rainbow Girls, Chastity Brown, Brady Blade and the Black Opry Revue.

Each performer on the Cayamo cruise will perform at least twice and there will be special activities and experiences with some of the talent. Shore excursions in St. Maarten and Tortola will be available for an additional fee and cruisers will also be able to partake of all that the Pearl has on offer like lots of restaurants and bars, spa, casino, pool and hot tubs, jogging track, fitness center and even bowling. Reserve your cabin and find additional information here.