Cayamo is produced by music cruise specialists Sixthman, who really know how to put a floating music festival together and they have rounded up an incredible group of artists for the cruise. Joshua Radin, Wilder Woods, Joseph, the Jerry Douglas Band, Allison Russell, Paul Thorn, the David Bromberg Quintet, Shawn Mullins, Mary Gauthier, John Fulbright, Steve Poltz & the Rugburns and vaunted Hot Tuna guitarist Jorma Kaukonen will all be on board, as will Adia Victoria, Don Flemons, Amy Helm, the Fairfield Four, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams and Katie Pruitt. Rounding out the lineup will be Devon Gilfillian, S.G. Goodman, Jake Blount, Michaela Anne, Kelsey Waldon, Jeremie Albino, Caitlin Canty, Yasmin Williams, Julie Williams, Rainbow Girls, Chastity Brown, Brady Blade and the Black Opry Revue.
Each performer on the Cayamo cruise will perform at least twice and there will be special activities and experiences with some of the talent. Shore excursions in St. Maarten and Tortola will be available for an additional fee and cruisers will also be able to partake of all that the Pearl has on offer like lots of restaurants and bars, spa, casino, pool and hot tubs, jogging track, fitness center and even bowling. Reserve your cabin and find additional information here.
Share this article
Lamb Of God Livestreaming Aftershock Performance- Dead & Company Farewell Tour- Guns N' Roses- Iron Maiden Tour- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Reflects On Eddie's Death As He Begins New Album- Lamb Of God Livestreaming The Making Of Omens Premiere- more
Loretta Lynn Dead At 90- RATM Cancel Tour- Sammy Hagar Likes Idea Of Van Halen Tribute With Wolfgang On Guitar- Bruce Springsteen- more
The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago
R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)
Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival