

Concert Season Heats Up In AZ

Our column about the Arizona music scene looks at upcoming concerts promoted by Arizona's own Danny Zelisko Presents. And they must be trying to outdo the Arizona heat because this list is sizzling!

It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to the Beatles - June 1, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Not your everyday ordinary Beatles tribute, this show will feature Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Badfinger featuring Joey Molland, Denny Laine of Moody Blues and Wings fame and former longtime lead singer for Chicago Jason Scheff. This supergroup will perform hits and favorites from their own repertoires along with songs from the Beatles albumsandA night to celebrate the Fab Four and some of those they inspired.

Joe Jackson - June 11, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Jackson took the New Wave scene by storm when he released two albums in 1979,which featured hits and indie rock mainstays like "Is She Really Going Out with Him?," "I'm the Man," "It's Different for Girls" and "Sunday Papers." After releasing an album of covers of acts like Cab Calloway and Louis Jordan, Jackson continued to expand his sound with jazz, a couple of film soundtracks, andan original work featuring trumpeter Terence Blanchard and guitarist Steve Vai. Fans can expect the unexpected from Jackson this evening, knowing full well that the singer and pianist will blow their minds!

Reggae Vibrations Tour - June 19, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Here's a chance to hear incredible reggae music performed by three of the genre's most beloved bands. Headlining will be The Legendary Wailers, a version of Bob Marley's famed backup group that's fronted by Julian Junior Marvin, a member of Bob's group for many years. That means you'll hear favorites like "I Shot the Sheriff," "No Woman, No Cry," "Get Up, Stand Up," "Jammin'" and "Redemption Song." Adding to the fun will be another legendary Jamaican band, Third World; also appearing will be The Skatalites, purveyors of catchy ska, rocksteady and reggae music for nearly 60-years. Yes, you'll be feelin' irie!

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas - July 8, 2022 - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Mickey Thomas was the vocalist for Starship in the 1980s when the band had big hits with "Jane," "Find Your Way Back," "Stranger," "No Way Out" and many other favorites. Starship has a deep repertoire including biggies like "Sara," "We Built This City," "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" from the film "Mannequin" and "It's Not Over Til It's Over," famously the theme song for Major League Baseball. And yes, the band honors its roots as Jefferson Airplane by playing select songs from that era.

Billy Idol - August 12, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Get ready to let out a rebel yell at this show by British hitmaker Billy Idol where he'll be accompanied by the fiery guitar player who has been with him through all the hits, Steve Stevens. Expect to hear a couple songs from Billy's latest release, a four-song EP calledalong with "White Wedding," "Eyes Without a Face," "Dancing With Myself," "Flesh for Fantasy," "Rebel Yell," "Cradle of Love," "Hot in the City" and Idol's cover of the Tommy James & the Shondells classic "Mony Mony." You'll definitely find yourself singing along so you might want to practice your Billy Idol sneer beforehand!

And Still More!

- Aug. 15, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix- Aug. 29, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix- Talking Stick Resort - Scottsdale- Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale- Gammage Auditorium, Tempe- Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix- Gila River Arena, Glendale- Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix- Oct. 22, 2022 - The Madison Center for the Arts, Phoenix- Oct. 23, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix- Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix- Dec. 4, 2022 - Gammage Auditorium, Tempe

Find a complete list of upcoming Danny Zelisko Presents shows, in Arizona and elsewhere, here.