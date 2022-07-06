This single consists of live versions of two very familiar songs from CCR, released here as a limited edition collectible. The live take on "Travelin' Band" has more of a garage rocking edge to it than the studio version, while "Who'll Stop the Rain" sticks close to its studio sound. But there is more here for fans to consider than just the music; the take on "Travelin' Band," recorded in London in 1970, has never been released before while "Who'll Stop the Rain," also recorded in 1970, was previously-released but mistakenly identified as being recorded in London when it was in fact recorded in Oakland. Packaged in a nice picture sleeve, the single features the original CCR line-up: John Fogerty, Stu Cook, Doug Clifford and the late Tom Fogerty.
Share this article
Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Sabbath- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden For Legacy Of The Beast
Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires On Pandora
Metallica Share Black Album classic Performance From Prague Rocks
Amon Amarth Announce The Great Heathen Tour
Orthodox Deliver 'Head On A Spike' With New Video
Singled Out: Roye Trout's Sugar Boy
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath
Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band