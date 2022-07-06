

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Creedence Clearwater Revival - "Travelin' Band" (Live at the Royal Albert Hall) b/w "Who'll Stop the Rain" (Live at Oakland Coliseum)

This single consists of live versions of two very familiar songs from CCR, released here as a limited edition collectible. The live take on "Travelin' Band" has more of a garage rocking edge to it than the studio version, while "Who'll Stop the Rain" sticks close to its studio sound. But there is more here for fans to consider than just the music; the take on "Travelin' Band," recorded in London in 1970, has never been released before while "Who'll Stop the Rain," also recorded in 1970, was previously-released but mistakenly identified as being recorded in London when it was in fact recorded in Oakland. Packaged in a nice picture sleeve, the single features the original CCR line-up: John Fogerty, Stu Cook, Doug Clifford and the late Tom Fogerty.

