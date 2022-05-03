

Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH's The Young Guns Tour In Chicago

Chicago's House of Blues played host tofeaturing co-headliners Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH. This show has been highly anticipated since the original date was postponed due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. The enthusiastic crowd was oozing with excitement as Dirty Honey took to the stage first and came out with guns blazin'. Marc LaBelle checks all the boxes for a frontman and his charisma captivated the audience as he ripped into "Gypsy." Following up with "Break You' and "Heartbreaker" saw guitarist John Notto and bassist Justin Smolian take center stage while LaBelle climbed a set of speakers and included the crowd in a sing-a-long as he held the mic out over the frenzied crowd. Drummer Corey Coverstone kept the groove going and held the boys in the pocket while making their way through a set list that had an incredibly cool slowed down cover version of Prince's "Let's Go Crazy." After that funky groove, LaBelle made his way down into the security barricade getting into the mix of things with the crowd as he sang the incredible heartfelt "Another Last Time." As they finished out their hour long set with their hit single "When I'm Gone" the crowd was delighted with "Rolling 7's" to finish out their performance.

After a brief turn over of gear, Mammoth WVH hit the stage with a flood of colorful lights and moody fog filling the room. Wolfgang Van Halen flashed that captivating smile that he inherited from his father, the late Eddie Van Halen, as he made his way front and center. It's safe to say that his smile isn't the only thing inherited from his father. Wolfgang has become an incredibly talented musician and his songwriting skills are second to none. Kicking off their set with "Mammoth" and "Mr. Ed" the crowd was cramming onto the standing room only area up front trying to get as close as they can and share in this musical journey. The musicianship that showcased Wolfgang's frontman skills, also had the crowd mesmerized as they watched him work the fret board on his guitar, to watching him work the keys on his keyboard. The band treated the crowd to a new song "I Don't Know at All" which was quite well received. Make no mistakes about it, when the intro to "Distance" kicked in, the emotional roller coaster was taking the crowd on their own ride of intense feelings as well as seeing the sentimental look on Wolfgang's face as he delivered a fantastic version that will stay with these concertgoers forever. The crowd helped make a memorable night for Wolfgang while he celebrated his 31st birthday. The look of joy and excitement on his face was priceless. After the emotions were back in check, the place was brought to a new level of excitement with a cover of Alice in Chain's "Them Bones." Finishing off their set with "Don't Back Down" was certainly the energy the crowded wanted to close out a perfectly unforgettable double bill.

This is one of those tours that years from now, people will be lucky to say they saw these monster bands play a small club as arenas and stadiums are certainly in their future. If you are lucky enough to have either one of these bands on a bill coming through your town, make sure to get out and see them. You will be one of the lucky ones who can say, I saw them on their way to the top!

Dirty Honey Photos

Mammoth WVH Photos