Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH's The Young Guns Tour In Chicago

After a brief turn over of gear, Mammoth WVH hit the stage with a flood of colorful lights and moody fog filling the room. Wolfgang Van Halen flashed that captivating smile that he inherited from his father, the late Eddie Van Halen, as he made his way front and center. It's safe to say that his smile isn't the only thing inherited from his father. Wolfgang has become an incredibly talented musician and his songwriting skills are second to none. Kicking off their set with "Mammoth" and "Mr. Ed" the crowd was cramming onto the standing room only area up front trying to get as close as they can and share in this musical journey. The musicianship that showcased Wolfgang's frontman skills, also had the crowd mesmerized as they watched him work the fret board on his guitar, to watching him work the keys on his keyboard. The band treated the crowd to a new song "I Don't Know at All" which was quite well received. Make no mistakes about it, when the intro to "Distance" kicked in, the emotional roller coaster was taking the crowd on their own ride of intense feelings as well as seeing the sentimental look on Wolfgang's face as he delivered a fantastic version that will stay with these concertgoers forever. The crowd helped make a memorable night for Wolfgang while he celebrated his 31st birthday. The look of joy and excitement on his face was priceless. After the emotions were back in check, the place was brought to a new level of excitement with a cover of Alice in Chain's "Them Bones." Finishing off their set with "Don't Back Down" was certainly the energy the crowded wanted to close out a perfectly unforgettable double bill.
This is one of those tours that years from now, people will be lucky to say they saw these monster bands play a small club as arenas and stadiums are certainly in their future. If you are lucky enough to have either one of these bands on a bill coming through your town, make sure to get out and see them. You will be one of the lucky ones who can say, I saw them on their way to the top!
