Easter Gift Guide

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Soon the Easter Bunny will be making his rounds, bringing candy and other goodies to children the world over. Adults like Easter gifts too, and here we offer some ideas for things you might want to give a friend or family member this Easter. All are small enough to slip into a basket if you'd like and of course these gifts will be appreciated any time of year.

CMY Cubes

What the heck is a CMY Cube? According to the company, the CMY Cube is "the most curious and utterly magnificent sensory toy you'll ever own." But if you want you can just say it's really cool. The see-through cubes are infused with primary colors cyan, magenta and yellow (now you know where the company's name comes from) and the idea is to twist and turn the cube to create an array of other colors that you can see right on the cube, or use sunlight or artificial light to project colored patterns on a wall or other surface. CMY Cubes are a great learning device for kids and an addictive plaything for adults. How do they work, you ask? Well, when white light passes through the cube faces, electromagnetic wavelengths are subtracted, resulting in the appearance of new colors. It's either that or magic! Each CMY Cube comes with its own little cloth drawstring bag so it will be protected while you take it out and about to show it off. Order CMY Cubes here.

Larkly Suncare

For much of the country, the spring holiday of Easter coincides with warmer weather and thoughts of getting outside and enjoying some sun. And outdoor activity means precautions against sunburn need to be taken, and that's never been easier to do than with Larkly SPF 30 Mineral Powder Face Sunscreen! Larkly is applied with a brush that has a self-contained supply of the powder; a couple of taps and the powder flows to the head of the brush so it can be applied to face, neck, ears, chest and hands. Translucent so it is perfect for all skin tones, Larkly SPF 30 Mineral Powder Face Sunscreen is suitable for any adult as well as kiddos aged six months and up. Made with all natural ingredients, Larkly's botanical formula is water and sweat resistant and can withstand 80 minutes in the water (it's reef safe too!) Otherwise just reapply every two hours. Wow, no more smearing liquid or cream sunscreen all over your face! Small and easy to slip into a backpack, beach bag or pocket, Larkly also offers powder refills so you don't need to buy the brush every time you run out of powder. Order Larkly SPF 30 Mineral Powder Face Sunscreen here

SteadyStraps

Here's an iPhone accessory that is absolutely indispensable! SteadyStraps allow you to get a grip on your iPhone without having to permanently attach anything to your phone. SteadyStraps are soft and flexible straps that attach by looping through the camera lens hole on your iPhone cover, an easy-peasy process that only takes a moment and that, because SteadyStraps come in tons of cool designs, can be quickly changed out to suit your mood. Some of the designs that SteadyStraps are available in feature clouds, American flags, kitty cat and fish bone, rainbow, camouflage and pink camo, dog and bone, blue jewels, zebra, golf, white diamonds, checkered, candy cane and many more including an out-of-this-world aliens design. SteadyStraps can also be customized with a logo of your choice. So now you can take selfies without fumbling and hold onto your phone while doing other things, all while looking very cool! Order SteadyStraps here

shh No Show sockshh

Sock it to me Easter Bunny! The recipient of your Easter gift will love these no-show socks from shh where they call them 'sockssh.' That's not the only thing clever about the company; designs have names like 'Sure Footed,' 'Undefeated,' 'Heart and Sole' and our favorite, 'Nama Stay Grounded.' So what make shh sockshh different from run-of-the-mill no show socks? Lots of things, but one you'll notice right away is that these socks have a scent to them. Each pair comes in its own little cardboard tube and you'll want to save the tube because you'll put the socks back into it to refresh their scent after they've been worn and washed; there's a little sachet of scent inside the tube that'll keep the footwear smelling great for a long time. Yep, in even more cleverness, shh likes to call sockshh 'socks you can smell but can't see!" To top it off, sockshh are reinforced with extra cushioning in all the right places and designed to offer the perfect amount of stretch, have non-slip heels and are absolutely low-riding for a no-show fit. Order shh sockshh, available in five designs and various sizes for men and women, here

SWIFF Odor Protection

Deodorant for your clothes? Yes, that's what SWIFF Odor Protection is all about! To prevent odor on your clean clothes, just spritz SWIFF on in areas that normally smell, like armpits. SWIFF comes in a small, easy to carry anywhere container with two spritzer nozzles. Spray whatever items you want to keep fresh 10 times with each nozzle, let the item dry and then you're good to go. Reapply SWIFF when needed but that won't be very often since one application lasts for five or more washings. SWIFF has no scent, is organic and sustainable, hypoallergenic and free of aluminum, parabens and synthetic chemicals. Uses for SWIFF are numerous; use it on active wear like yoga pants and golf clothes, socks, shoes and shoe inserts, dress shirts and blouses, sheets, pillows and pillowcases, upholstery and carpet, plush toys, bibs and blankets and pet beds. Some even spray directly on their dog after it has had a bath (and completely dried.) What items will you use SWIFF on? We're betting plenty! Order SWIFF Odor Protection here