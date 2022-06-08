World of Noise is significant because it features finished versions of the demos that got Everclear signed to Capitol Records where they would quickly pop with the big hit "Santa Monica." Fuzzed out bass and shrieking guitar back vocalist Art Alexakis on "Sick & Tired," a cut very much a product of the grunge era it was birthed in. "Nervous & Weird," the subtler, Pearl Jam-recalling "Malevolent," the frenetic "Trust Fund" and "Evergleam" are all easily recognizable as being from the grunge era as well. The band was soon to change up their style to fit the poppier college rock sound and there are hints of the forthcoming new direction here in "Fire Maple Song," "Sparkle" and "Loser Makes Good."
The bonus tracks include one cut that fans will already be somewhat familiar with, a 2001 remix version of "Nervous & Weird" that really pumps up the guitars, making the song rock much harder than the original. The other bonus tracks are a previously-unreleased version of early track "Drunk Again," the short surf rock instrumental "Pacific Wonderland," the grunge-y and feedback laden "Blondes," "Detroit" with its lyric "I am dreaming of a Michigan girlfriend" and mid-tempo rocker "1975."
Everclear --- Art Alexakis on vocals and guitar, Davey French on guitar, Freddy Herrera on bass and Brian Nolan on drums --- is currently on a celebratory 30th anniversary tour that will continue through early September.
Share this article
Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool- Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Have 'Very Major Surgery'- Lamb Of God Share 'Nevermore' Video- The Rolling Stones- more
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic Back In Black- Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show- Jack White- more
Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity- more
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool
Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record
Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' At Boston Calling
Ringo Starr Postpones Final Dates On Tour Due To Covid
Coheed and Cambria Add Alkaline Trio To Summer Tour
Scorpions: Breaking the Band TV Special Coming
Gypsy Pistoleros To Deliver New Single and Headline Tour This Fall
Singled Out: John McDonough's Love You Just For You