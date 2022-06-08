.

Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition


by Kevin Wierzbicki
It would take them a couple years yet before they would start having gold and platinum records but Everclear's road to fame began with 1993's World of Noise, an effort that's been out of print for quite some time. Now on the occasion of the album's 30th anniversary (give or take a few months) fans can purchase a remastered version of World of Noise that also has half a dozen rarities appended as bonus tracks.

World of Noise is significant because it features finished versions of the demos that got Everclear signed to Capitol Records where they would quickly pop with the big hit "Santa Monica." Fuzzed out bass and shrieking guitar back vocalist Art Alexakis on "Sick & Tired," a cut very much a product of the grunge era it was birthed in. "Nervous & Weird," the subtler, Pearl Jam-recalling "Malevolent," the frenetic "Trust Fund" and "Evergleam" are all easily recognizable as being from the grunge era as well. The band was soon to change up their style to fit the poppier college rock sound and there are hints of the forthcoming new direction here in "Fire Maple Song," "Sparkle" and "Loser Makes Good."

The bonus tracks include one cut that fans will already be somewhat familiar with, a 2001 remix version of "Nervous & Weird" that really pumps up the guitars, making the song rock much harder than the original. The other bonus tracks are a previously-unreleased version of early track "Drunk Again," the short surf rock instrumental "Pacific Wonderland," the grunge-y and feedback laden "Blondes," "Detroit" with its lyric "I am dreaming of a Michigan girlfriend" and mid-tempo rocker "1975."

Everclear --- Art Alexakis on vocals and guitar, Davey French on guitar, Freddy Herrera on bass and Brian Nolan on drums --- is currently on a celebratory 30th anniversary tour that will continue through early September.

