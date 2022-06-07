Father's Day Gift Guide Pt 1

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Father's Day 2022 falls on Sunday, June 19th this year and if you're at a loss for what to get for dear old dad, we have some ideas. Check out the cool items we're suggesting below.

Fuego Spice Co.'s Fuego Box

Some like it hot and if dad is one of those folks then he'll absolutely love a gift box from Fuego Spice Co. And when it comes to heat, Fuego Spice Co. isn't fooling around; after all, 'fuego' is the Spanish word for 'fire'. Fuego Spice Co.'s hallmark product line is sauce that comes in three varieties; Zana Organic Hot Sauce that's made with garlic, habanero and carrot, slow burning and sultry and suggested for sandwiches, tacos and pasta; Riza Organic Hot Sause, floral and sharp with kale, ghost pepper and jalapeno, suggested for tacos and fish, and the hottest variety, Sega Hot Sauce, smoky and tangy with onion, pineapple and Carolina Reaper which is the world's hottest pepper. Try this one on pizza, BLTs or carnitas and in guacamole, a margarita or salad dressings. You can even get a tiny bottle of Carolina Reaper tincture that is so hot you apply it sparingly with an eye dropper! Dad can have fiery fun experimenting with Fuego Spice Co.'s Hot Hive Spicy Blossom Honey made with, yes you guessed it, Carolina Reaper and that livens up everything from pancakes to chicken wings. There's a trio of hot salts too, including our favorite Himalayan Ghost (pepper) Salt; all are made in small batches. Various gift boxes are available including the Fuego Eco Crate which comes in a very cool wooden crate that you can store stuff in after the sauces are gone; for each one sold the company plants five trees. Place an order for dad here.

Discover Art Playing Cards from Lingo

Here's a really unique gift that will appeal to dads that love to play cards and dads that are fond of art, or both! Lingo has a set of nine decks of cards that feature artwork inspired by the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, fondly referred to as The Met. Each of the nine decks of Discover Art Playing Cards has a different theme: Masks, Animals, Sculptures, Nudes, Portraits, Botanicals, Armor, Art of Asia and Met Icons. A different artwork is featured on each card; there are no repeats. And while the cards are fun just to look at you can also learn about each featured Met treasure as there is trivia information on each card. For example, in the Masks deck, the name of each mask is given along with the era and place it comes from and the peoples who made it. Similar information if given on the Portraits deck which features art by the likes of van Gogh, Rembrandt, El Greco, Renoir, Rubens, Klimt, Vermeer, Monet and Cezanne and in some cases an unidentified artist. Decks can be purchased individually or as the full set of nine. And don't be surprised if dad wants to go to the Met after enjoying these playing cards! Orders can be placed here.

HiRuna Designs Bath and Body Products

Men are always appreciative of grooming items and HiRuna Designs has a high-quality line that dad will love. Some say HiRuna Designs products smell like a Caribbean vacation and there's a good reason for that; the company's founder is from the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and each product is inspired by the islands. Soaps come in both liquid form and artisan bars; bars come in such varieties as Coconut Cream, Bird of Paradise and Black Coral, inspired by the country's black sand beaches. Liquid soaps come in similarly varied varieties including Bird of Paradise, Frangipani and Vincy, a nickname for St. Vincent. There's also a foaming sugar rub in the Vincy line and a rich body buttercream variety with a delightful scent called The Grenadines. And for dads with some serious facial hair there's Au Naturale Beard and Face Oil. Products are sold individually or in various gift sets, and since dad is going to love HiRuna Designs Bath and Body products, you might consider fixing him up with one of the company's subscription services, then he can visit the islands every month! Order HiRuna Designs cruelty-free and vegan-friendly products here.

StoveShelf

If dad likes to cook he will absolutely adore StoveShelf, a magnetic shelf attachment that fits nearly every kitchen stove. The top of the back part of the stove, usually not useful for storage of any type, becomes a handsome and functional shelf where dad can place spices, oils, his pepper grinder and anything else of the sort that he uses while cooking. There is literally no installation process with StoveShelf; just take it out of the box and attach it to the stove and let its series of magnets hold the shelf firmly in place. There'll be no wobbling! Available in stainless steel, black or white and in lengths to fit standard size stoves as well as smaller sizes for apartment stoves. When the StoveShelf gets the inevitable spill or splatter it is easily cleaned up; just pop it off and clean it just like you would a countertop (hand clean only.) And in the very unlikely event that dad doesn't like his StoveShelf, the company offers a 30-day money back guarantee. With StoveShelf dad won't ever have to step away from his culinary creation to fetch his secret ingredients! Order StoveShelf here.

Celestial Silk Pillowcases

Dad already knows that silk looks good and feels good, but he may not be aware of the many other advantages of silk pillowcases. Celestial Silk makes pillowcases made of 100% pure mulberry silk, and with 30% more silk than their competitors, dad will be pleasantly surprised at how soft they are. But there's more to it than just a heavenly sleep experience as Celestial Silk Pillowcases help to retain moisture in the skin and hair and that results in smoother skin and softer hair. Naturally hypoallergenic, Celestial Silk Pillowcases are great for asthmatics and allergy sufferers as they repel dust mites, mildew, mold, bed bugs, bacteria and various environmental allergens. So while there's a lot more to them than just being luxurious, owners of these pillowcases will indeed love them for their looks! Celestial Silk Pillowcases come in many colors; dad may prefer the navy blue, mint green, charcoal grey, silver, black, white marble or undyed ivory. There's also a pattern called Galaxy for the dad who's out of this world! Cleaning the silk pillowcases is not difficult and special care instructions are included in every order. Get dad on his way to an awesome sleep experience by ordering his Celestial Silk Pillowcases here.