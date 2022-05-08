.

Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Wilson has put out so much good music away from Heart that it is perhaps unfair to label Fierce Bliss as her strongest solo effort ever. Suffice it to say that the album is a winner that will thrill fans of Heart and of her solo work. The effort begins with "Greed," a radio-ready rocker that Heart fans will especially love; the cut is followed up with "Black Wing," a slow, simmering song where Wilson demonstrates her well-known fondness for Led Zeppelin in an impressive fashion. Fierce Bliss features several covers, including a take on the Robin Trower signature tune "Bridge of Sighs." Trower isn't often covered, perhaps because it is not easy to replicate his amazing guitar playing; here Wilson enlists the help of guitar hero Kenny Wayne Shepherd to play Trower's part while she does an excellent job with the ominous vocals, originally sung on Trower's version by James Dewar. The other covers that Wilson chooses here are a take on the Eurythmics hit "Missionary Man" and the album's quiet moment, a version of Queen's "Love of My Life" where she duets with Vince Gill. "Fighten for Life" is slow and dreamy, except the dream is more like a nightmare as it chronicles a guy who is slipping into heavy dissipation, musically represented by squalling guitar and psychedelic effects. "Gladiator" is cryptic and again Zeppelin-ish, "A Moment in Heaven" features stinging guitar leads and Wilson's instantly-recognizable voice cooing and crooning hooks galore while "Angel's Blues" turns down the lights as Wilson tunes into a sultry blues rocking groove. Eleven songs in total, and well, we're going to say it anyway. Fierce Bliss is by far Wilson's best solo record yet.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Tour- more

Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani- Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup- more

Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more

Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more

advertisement
Reviews

5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss

The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue

Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks

Latest News

Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Announce Fall Tour

Death Cab for Cutie Share New Song 'Roman Candles'

5 Seconds of Summer Stream New Song 'Me, Myself & I'

The Maine Share Live Video Featuring Taking Back Sunday Stars

Behemoth Go Cinematic For 'Ov My Herculean Exile' Video

Max Creeps Night Flight Special To Debut This Friday

The Revivalists Share 'You Said It All (Made In Muscle Shoals)' Video

Seth Walker Delivers 'Why Do I Cry Anymore'