.

Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales


by Kevin Wierzbicki
As far as his solo work goes, many Graham Nash fans are most enamored with his first two albums, Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales. After decades of enjoying the original studio albums fans now have a chance to revisit these great records here where Nash plays both albums in their entirety and in order. Songs for Beginners came out in 1971 and it is a reflection of the times, when the Vietnam War was raging and when there was civil unrest in the United States, the adopted home of Nash, a native Briton. The anti-war cut "Military Madness" opens the Songs for Beginners portion of the show and played live it is a little punchier. Many songs here boost Nash's gentle arrangements; "Better Days" with more forceful guitar, "I Used to Be a King" brings the pedal steel part to the foreground and the hopeful "Chicago/We Can Change the World" is delivered with even more passion than the original. Some songs retain their original quietness though, with "Wounded Bird," "Be Yourself" and the lullaby-like "Sleep Song" being examples. The Wild Tales portion of the show begins with the title cut and fans will notice that the song has been updated from the original, a little rockier and a little less ominous. The country-flavored "Hey You (Looking at the Moon)" sounds more like something Nash's pal Neil Young would do; "You'll Never Be the Same" is seriously countrified here too with pedal steel being the lead instrument. Nash is back to rocking, a little bit cryptically, on "And so it Goes" and fully demonstrating his pop sensibilities on "Oh! Camil" and the sublime "I Miss You" which is just Graham singing and playing the piano. The whole program is a vivid testament of Nash's songwriting ability as these 50-year-old songs hold up nicely today.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event- Pierce The Veil Return- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo- more

AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg- Nickelback- Corey Taylor- more

Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback- Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more

Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date- Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour- more

Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago

Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales

Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field

Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event

Pierce The Veil Return With 'Pass The Nirvana'

Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo

Deep Purple Share Unreleased Demon's Eye Live Video

The Pretty Reckless Jam With Soundgarden's Kim Thayil

Motley Crue Remaster 'Smokin' In The Boys Room' Video

Gorillaz Share New Single and Announce Album

Young the Giant Release 'My Way' Video