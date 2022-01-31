

Kraken Music Fest

Kraken Music Fest - Orlando, FL - Feb. 19, 2022

You might know that a kraken is a mythical sea monster but it is also one monster of a music festival that's coming to the Orlando Amphitheater in Orlando, FL on February 19. The festival will be headlined by The Used and Florida fans will be particularly thrilled to see them since the band's 2021 appearance in Orlando had to be canceled.

Joining The Used at Kraken Music Fest will be Less Than Jake, Evergreen Terrace, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Story of the Year. Less Than Jake and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are both Florida bands and adding to the home state lineup will be a pair of up-and-coming Florida bands, The Dev and We're Wolves.

Several ticketing options are available for Kraken Music Fest; general admission tickets start at around $55 while standard VIP tickets start at $85 and VIP Side Stage tickets begin at $150. The standard VIP tickets include general admission, access to a private VIP section with seating next to the stage, a private bar, VIP restrooms and expedited entry. The VIP Side Stage tickets include VIP entry, access to the side stage viewing area for both the headliner and main support act, access to a private VIP section with seating next to the stage, a private bar, VIP restrooms and expedited entry.

Kraken Music Fest is an all-ages event and is scheduled to run from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Visit the Kraken Music Fest website here.

