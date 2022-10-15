

Michael Schenker Group Live 2022

Rob Grabowski and Tom Antonson caught the Michael Schenker Group In The Act during show at the Arcada Theatre on Saturday Oct. 8, 2022 in St. Charles, Ill. Check out Tom's review and Rob's photos!

Legendary guitarist Michael Schenker blew the roof off and the "Lights Out" of the historic Arcada Theatre. Over 900 people packed into the historic venue to witness one of Rock 'N Roll's greatest guitarists in the flesh. The guitarist, known for his tenure with UFO, the Scorpions, and a solo career, packed the theater to the brim. In fact, the theater was so full of eager fans it was almost uncomfortable.

Schenker and company were joined by Images of Eden, Eric Martin, of Mr. Big, with Pj Farley, of Trixter, which made it quite the show. "Armed and Ready" with his signature flying-V guitar and Ushanka hat, Schenker amazed the crowd with his guitar work through a 17 song setlist. The setlist primarily consisted of UFO material but, included some Michael Schenker Group material such as "Cry for the Nations" and "Emergency".

Seeing a guitar god such as Schenker in the flesh was truly a visceral experience. Schenker was almost "Too Hot to Handle" as he became one with the guitar. His unmistakable tone and signature shredding provided a show for both eyes and ears. While this was not the original Michael Schenker Group lineup, the band consisting of vocalist Ronnie Romero, drummer Bodo Schopf, keyboardist and guitarist Steve Mann and bassist Barend Courbois. They were in the pocket all night and complemented Schenker's guitar antics in the perfect way.

Overall, the show was fantastic, and the band's energy could be felt throughout the entire theater. While Michael Schenker and company have provided the world with music for nearly 50 years, they prove that music gets better with age. It also shows that live rock n roll is very much still alive as this tour has sold out on most of the dates they are scheduled to play. If you get the chance to see Schenker and company live, you will not regret it!

