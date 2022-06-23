.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago


Rob Grabowski caught Robert Plant and Alison Krauss In The Act during show at Jay Pritzker Pavilion on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Chicago. Check out Rob's great photos!

JD McPherson


Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss


Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

