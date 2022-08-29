

Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago

Rob Grabowski caught Sammy Hagar and the Circle In The Act during a show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Check out Rob's review and photos!

Chicago affectionately became, Chi-Cabo Wabo when the Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar, rolled through Chicago's southern suburb, Tinley Park, for the 'Crazy Times!' summer tour featuring George Thorogood and the Destroyers and Sammy Hagar and the Circle.

George Thorogood kicked the evening off with classic covers of "Who Do You Love" "House Rent Blues / One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," and "Move It on Over" as well as his own brand of drinking music with "I Drink Alone" and "Bad to the Bone."

Sammy and crew hit the stage with their new song and the name of their current tour, "Crazy Times." Wasting no time giving the fans what they want, Hagar ripped into "There's Only One Way to Rock" and the Van Halen favorite, "Poundcake." Sammy continued with his solo classics like "Three Lock Box," "Heavy Metal," "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy," and "Mas Tequila" but, there was no question the audience erupted with cheers for the Van Halen era hits; "Finish What Ya' Started," "Right Now," "Why Can't This Be Love," and "When It's Love."

One of the biggest treats came when original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony sang the VH hit, "Aint Talkin' 'Bout Love." Anthony has been playing with Sammy regularly since 2006 and the bromance bond between Hagar and Anthony is something to see and is unparalleled in the music world. Rounding out Hagar's band 'The Circle', is guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Jason Bonham, son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer, John Bonham.

Hagar did an excellent job covering Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" and he told the audience that at 74 years old, he is asked all the time when he will retire and he says; "I have always been retired. I have never worked a day in my life. Why would I want to stop now?" This of course was met with thunderous applause.

In an evening with perfect weather and timeless classics being played, a good time was had by all in attendance. It was great to see younger fans enjoying real music by incredible musicians and while this is a rock show, Sammy has more wardrobe changes than Cher. He accommodates the upfront concertgoers as they throw to the stage custom made themed Hagar attire for Sammy to wear. With microphone in one hand and a marker in the other hand, he also signs plenty of autographs for the upfront fanatics. When the original party leader makes a stop in your town, be certain to grab a ticket, grab a cold one, and be ready for the memories of yesterday to come flooding back. Be ready for new memories when you hear these rockers as a Sammy Hagar show is always an unforgettable experience.