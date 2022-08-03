

Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More

Our spotlight on the music scene in Arizona looks at upcoming concerts coming to town thanks to the Phoenix-based concert promotion company Danny Zelisko Presents. Check it out, it's a doozy!

Steve Earle & the Dukes - Aug. 27, 2022 - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

It's been nearly 35-years since Earle released his Copperhead Road album and the hit single of the same name, and he's performing the song on his current tour along with other favorites like "I Ain't Ever Satisfied" and "Guitar Town." Bonus: Earle is also playing a selection of Jerry Jeff Walker tunes, a nod tohis latest album that's an homage to the much-beloved late singer.

Michael Carbonaro - Sept. 2, 2022 - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

If you've ever seen Michael's "hidden camera magic TV show" "The Carbonaro Effect" you know that he is capable of mind-boggling magic tricks and illusions, all delivered with his keen wit and guy-next-door demeanor. Lately Carbonaro has been performing his show live, with over 200 successful shows, now he's back on the road with a new show called Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, sure to be good fun for audiences of all ages.

Little River Band - Sept. 10, 2022 - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

These purveyors of sublime soft rock had a big hit back in 1978 with "Reminiscing," and look back 40 years or so is exactly what fans can do at this show that'll be packed with hits like "Lonesome Loser," "Lady," "Cool Change," "It's a Long Way There," "Happy Anniversary," "Help Is On Its Way" and "Take it Easy on Me."

Kings of Thrash - Oct. 13, 2022 - Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix

Kings of Thrash feature ex-Megadeth members David Ellefson on bass and Jeff Young on guitar and for this show they'll be revisiting old Megadeth music that hasn't been performed live for years. That means fans will hear theandalbums in their entirety. Rounding out the band will be vocalist Chaz Leon, drummer Fred Aching and special guest guitarist Chris Poland, also a former member of Megadeth.

Graham Nash - Oct. 16, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

You probably won't be taking the Marrakesh Express to Celebrity Theatre for this show but the song named after a Moroccan train that Nash performed with his pals David Crosby and Stephen Stills way back in 1969 is in his set list, along with other CSN and solo favorites like "Wasted on the Way," "Wind on the Water," "Love the One You're With," "Our House," "Teach Your Children" and "Simple Man." Nash even throws in a take on "Bus Stop," a cut from his pre-CSN band the Hollies.

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Oct. 22, 2022 - The Madison Center for the Arts, Phoenix

Mason was the drummer for Pink Floyd, a group that he cofounded. For this show his band Saucerful of Secrets, named after the second studio album from Pink Floyd, will perform early Pink Floyd material, much of which is instrumental. Typically their show will include songs that most Pink Floyd fans haven't previously had the chance to hear live, stuff like "Atom Heart Mother," "Astronomy Domine," "Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun," "Echoes" and of course "A Saucerful of Secrets." Expect also to hear "Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play," both of which were written by late Pink Floyd member Syd Barrett.

More upcoming shows:

Felix Cavaliere's Rascals and Mickey Dolenz - Oct. 23, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, PhoenixBobby Weir and Wolf Bros. featuring the Wolfpack - Oct. 30, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, PhoenixCelebrating David Bowie (Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew) - Nov. 13, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, PhoenixJoe Bonamassa - Nov. 18, 2022 - Arizona Financial Theatre, PhoenixDave Mason, Al Stewart, Tom Rush - Nov. 19, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

For a complete list of upcoming Danny Zelisko Presents shows in Arizona and elsewhere go here.