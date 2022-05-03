The Darkness Live In Chicago

On a rainy and gloomy Chicago evening, it was appropriate that the British rock band known as The Darkness graced the intimate, Park West. Frontman Justin Hawkins wasted no time strutting across the stage oozing with charm and a fantastic sense of humor. His larger than life persona was exactly what this Chicago crowd of faithful followers was looking for since it has been 4 years since Hawkins and company brought their energetic show to the area.
From the moment they ripped into "Welcome Tae Glasgae," "One Way Ticket," and "Growing On Me" there was no stopping this freight train. Hawkins engaged perfectly with the crowd and had them eating up his brand of humor as he asks them to, "Give me a 'D'" followed with obligatory, "Give me an 'ARKNESS!'" As Justin continues with a few songs off of their latest CD release titled, Motorheart, he definitely gave the crowd what they wanted with such staples as "Black Shuck," "Keep Your Hand Off My Woman," and "Love Is Only A Feeling."
Justin's fantastic musical ensemble consists of brother, Dan Hawkins on guitar, bass player Frankie Poullain, and the phenomenal Rufus Tiger Taylor holding down the beat on drums. This band definitely enjoys being on stage together and delivering and effortless performance that leaves their fans wanting more. The unbridled enthusiasm of this crowd went up a notch as The Darkness closed out their set with the hit, "I Believe In A Thing Called Love."
Justin's piercing falsetto and his tall thin frame check all the boxes on what this crowd yearned for in a frontman. His peacock moves, as he struts across the stage in wild outfits all night, make it kind of ironic that his band is called The Darkness. It may have been wet and dreary outside this venue but, joy and cheer was definitely prevalent on the faces as these concert-goers headed for doors from a show that they will be talking about for years!
See more of Rob's photos here
