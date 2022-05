The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue

by Kevin Wierzbicki

It's been half a decade since The String Cheese Incident has popped with new music sowill be especially welcome, although at only four songs the effort will leave fans hungry for more. The nine minute title cut was written by the band's Michael Kang, inspired by his mother's brave fight against an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. She tackled her last days with a lack of fear and sadness and the song reflects that; it is a buoyant and upbeat jam that, if you consider it a soundtrack to crossing over, symbolizes a life well lived and the hoped for joy yet to come on the other side. "Dragonfly" also emphasizes positivity with lyrics that equate a dragonfly's soaring flight to that of an individual's newfound self-empowerment, set to a sublime music bed that's perfect for flight, be it taken literally for a pretty insect or metaphorically for a human. "Hi Ho No Show" is a fast-paced and jazzy prog rocker that highlights Kang's violin playing but as an instrumental it also leaves room for solos from other instruments and a bit of a spacey interlude. The EP also includes a take on Peter Gabriel's "Solsbury Hill" that spotlights guests Jeremy Garrett, Chris Pandolfi and Andy Hall of the Infamous Stringdusters who add a bluegrass-y feel to the interpretation. Get it here (ad).

