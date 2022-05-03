Shows will take place at three different stages set up on the speedway's infield, a vast chunk of land that will accommodate the tens of thousands of rockers who'll show up every day. As usual, concert promoter Danny Wimmer Presents has booked a fantastic array of bands to keep those fans happy. Here's the complete list of performers scheduled to appear at Welcome to Rockville 2022.
And if that's not enough to blow your mind, more acts are set to be added for each day of the festival. Additionally, on the Wednesday before the festival officially begins, Steel Panther will play at a special Campground Kickoff Party. Currently the festival has about 400 car + tent camping spaces available.
Find Welcome to Rockville ticket information here.
There's tons of fun to be had in Daytona Beach when you're not rocking at the festival; find out about activities on the beach and off here.
