Welcome to Rockville - May 19-22, 2022 - Daytona Beach, FL

It seems like it wasn't that long ago that Daytona Beach was rumbling with the sound of metal and hard rock music at the Welcome to Rockville festival. That's because the pandemic delayed the festival's 2021 date and it only took place last November. Now the festival is back on track to happen in late spring as it historically has. This year's four-day musical blowout, the second to take place in Daytona Beach, will once again be held at the Daytona International Speedway and kick off on Thursday, May 19 with an amazing day of music headlined by KISS. Headliners for the other three days will be Korn, Guns n' Roses and Foo Fighters.

Shows will take place at three different stages set up on the speedway's infield, a vast chunk of land that will accommodate the tens of thousands of rockers who'll show up every day. As usual, concert promoter Danny Wimmer Presents has booked a fantastic array of bands to keep those fans happy. Here's the complete list of performers scheduled to appear at Welcome to Rockville 2022.

Thursday May 19

KISSFive Finger Death PunchPapa RoachIn This MomentBlack Label SocietyClutchDownMammoth WVHBad WolvesFuelThe SwordTetrarchIll NinoShaman's HarvestPlushGemini SyndromeSolenceOxymoronsMood Ring

Friday May 20

KornBreaking BenjaminMegadethSeetherParkway DriveSkilletMinistryIn FlamesSevendustHatebreedThe Black Dahlia MurderWe Came as RomansDon BrocoNew Years DayDedStick to Your GunsDiamanteArchetypes CollideDeath Tour

Saturday May 21

Guns n' RosesShinedownRise AgainstBushJerry CantrellNothing MoreBaronessDirty HoneyAlexisonfireJohn 5Saint AsoniaCrown the EmpireSick of it AllAgnostic FrontThe ViolentAgainst the CurrentS8NT ElektricAfterlifeWidow 7

Sunday May 22

Foo FightersSmashing PumpkinsJane's AddictionHalestormThe Pretty RecklessThe StrutsPoppyThe HuSpiritboxEscape the FateBones UKThe ChatsLilith CzarPoorstacyRadkeyMotor SisterNova TwinsThe MysterinesAeir

And if that's not enough to blow your mind, more acts are set to be added for each day of the festival. Additionally, on the Wednesday before the festival officially begins, Steel Panther will play at a special Campground Kickoff Party. Currently the festival has about 400 car + tent camping spaces available.

Find Welcome to Rockville ticket information here.

There's tons of fun to be had in Daytona Beach when you're not rocking at the festival; find out about activities on the beach and off here.