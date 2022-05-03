.

Welcome to Rockville - May 19-22, 2022 - Daytona Beach, FL


It seems like it wasn't that long ago that Daytona Beach was rumbling with the sound of metal and hard rock music at the Welcome to Rockville festival. That's because the pandemic delayed the festival's 2021 date and it only took place last November. Now the festival is back on track to happen in late spring as it historically has. This year's four-day musical blowout, the second to take place in Daytona Beach, will once again be held at the Daytona International Speedway and kick off on Thursday, May 19 with an amazing day of music headlined by KISS. Headliners for the other three days will be Korn, Guns n' Roses and Foo Fighters.

Shows will take place at three different stages set up on the speedway's infield, a vast chunk of land that will accommodate the tens of thousands of rockers who'll show up every day. As usual, concert promoter Danny Wimmer Presents has booked a fantastic array of bands to keep those fans happy. Here's the complete list of performers scheduled to appear at Welcome to Rockville 2022.

Thursday May 19


KISS
Five Finger Death Punch
Papa Roach
In This Moment
Black Label Society
Clutch
Down
Mammoth WVH
Bad Wolves
Fuel
The Sword
Tetrarch
Ill Nino
Shaman's Harvest
Plush
Gemini Syndrome
Solence
Oxymorons
Mood Ring

Friday May 20


Korn
Breaking Benjamin
Megadeth
Seether
Parkway Drive
Skillet
Ministry
In Flames
Sevendust
Hatebreed
The Black Dahlia Murder
We Came as Romans
Don Broco
New Years Day
Ded
Stick to Your Guns
Diamante
Archetypes Collide
Death Tour

Saturday May 21


Guns n' Roses
Shinedown
Rise Against
Bush
Jerry Cantrell
Nothing More
Baroness
Dirty Honey
Alexisonfire
John 5
Saint Asonia
Crown the Empire
Sick of it All
Agnostic Front
The Violent
Against the Current
S8NT Elektric
Afterlife
Widow 7

Sunday May 22


Foo Fighters
Smashing Pumpkins
Jane's Addiction
Halestorm
The Pretty Reckless
The Struts
Poppy
The Hu
Spiritbox
Escape the Fate
Bones UK
The Chats
Lilith Czar
Poorstacy
Radkey
Motor Sister
Nova Twins
The Mysterines
Aeir

And if that's not enough to blow your mind, more acts are set to be added for each day of the festival. Additionally, on the Wednesday before the festival officially begins, Steel Panther will play at a special Campground Kickoff Party. Currently the festival has about 400 car + tent camping spaces available.

Find Welcome to Rockville ticket information here.

There's tons of fun to be had in Daytona Beach when you're not rocking at the festival; find out about activities on the beach and off here.

