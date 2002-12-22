World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Doha's unique skyline

Whether you've wanted to visit Qatar for a long time or have more recent yearnings stirred by watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup on television, Qatar and its capital city Doha are home to treasures both ancient and very modern. Here's a look in photos at some highlights of this exotic destination.

Armored horse and rider from Turkey at the Museum of Islamic Art

Katara Cultural Village

Doha skyline with dhows

Cushions for sale outside Souk Waqif old market

Gold and gemstone bracelets from Syria at the Museum of Islamic Art

Non-Muslims can enter the Great Katara Mosque at Katara Cultural Village

On Doha's bustling corniche

Spices for sale at Souk Waqif

The I. M. Pei-designed Museum of Islamic Art

I traveled to Qatar with Qatar Airways here and tour specialists Pacific Holidays here.

To plan a visit to Qatar go here.