.

World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Whether you've wanted to visit Qatar for a long time or have more recent yearnings stirred by watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup on television, Qatar and its capital city Doha are home to treasures both ancient and very modern. Here's a look in photos at some highlights of this exotic destination.

Doha's unique skyline

Doha's unique skyline

Armored horse and rider from Turkey at the Museum of Islamic Art

Armored horse and rider from Turkey at the Museum of Islamic Art

Katara Cultural Village

Katara Cultural Village

Doha skyline with dhows

Doha skyline with dhows

Cushions for sale outside Souk Waqif old market

Cushions for sale outside Souk Waqif old market

Gold and gemstone bracelets from Syria at the Museum of Islamic Art

Gold and gemstone bracelets from Syria at the Museum of Islamic Art

Non-Muslims can enter the Great Katara Mosque at Katara Cultural Village

Non-Muslims can enter the Great Katara Mosque at Katara Cultural Village

On Doha's bustling corniche

On Doha's bustling corniche

Spices for sale at Souk Waqif

Spices for sale at Souk Waqif

The I. M. Pei-designed Museum of Islamic Art

The I. M. Pei-designed Museum of Islamic Art

I traveled to Qatar with Qatar Airways here and tour specialists Pacific Holidays here.

To plan a visit to Qatar go here.

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American and European Tour Dates- Metallica's James Hetfield Explains '72 Seasons'- more

Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album- more

Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more

advertisement
Reviews

Passport: DOGO du Togo

World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More

Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Latest News

Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams

Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year

Collective Soul Announce New Year's Livestream

Motionless In White Forced To Cancel Performance Due To Chris Cerulli Illness

Pandora Reveal Rock Artists To Watch 2023

Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse Add New Leg To Rockzilla Tour

Queensryche Recruit Marty Friedman And Trauma For Spring Tour

Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silversun Pickups Tour