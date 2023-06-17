

3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023

Rob Grabowski and Tom Antonson caught 3 Doors Down and Candlebox In The Act during show at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Tinley Park, Ill. Check out Tom's review and Rob's photos!

While it may take fans a little while to get used to the new name, the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park has been bringing amazing acts to thousands of fans for decades. Last night's 3 Doors Down and Candlebox show was right on par bringing thousands of eager fans to a perfect night of live music and weather, which made the experience extra special.

Kicking off the evening was Candlebox, a band that has cemented its place in rock history with their infectious melodies and powerful performances, and last night's performance was no different. As the lights dimmed, the crowd rose to their feet and roared with anticipation. Candlebox burst onto the stage and ignited both the stage and the crowd with their infectious energy.

Vocalist Kevin Martin commanded the stage and the crowd, his voice soaring with raw emotion and intensity. Candlebox delved into their extensive catalog, treating the audience to hits like "Far Behind," "You," and "Cover Me." Kevin even said that the song "Far Behind" had been paying his rent for the last 30 years right before launching into a stunning rendition of it. To say they warmed up the crowd would be an understatement, in fact they brought the energy and had the crowd reeling for more.

Thankfully, 3 Doors Down was able to give the crowd exactly what they wanted and needed. The audience was treated to a 19 song setlist full of surprises and hits. The set mainly focused on their sophomore album "Away from the Sun", which this tour celebrates the monumental 30th anniversary.

The set was also packed with hits such as "Here Without You", "Loser", "Landing in London", and of course every 3 Doors Down show would be incomplete without "Kryptonite". Frontman Brad Arnold's powerful vocals resonated throughout the venue, perfectly capturing the essence of the band's anthemic sound, which was mirrored by thousands of fans singing along to the legendary songs. Before "Here Without You" Brad took a moment to talk to the crowd about never being alone if you have God in your life. He spoke about his relationship with the Lord and it was received with loud and meaningful applause, which was truly special. He also referred to the crowd as his friends, showing the band's true appreciation for their loyal fans. Arnold also boasted a large American flag onstage flaunting true patriotism.

Both bands brought an impressive amount of energy, which the crowd gladly matched as it seems everyone involved or attending the tour had an absolute blast. This high-energy concert was truly an amazing experience and reminder of how amazing live music should be!

