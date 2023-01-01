

Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival

Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival - April 28 - 30, 2023 - Helen, Georgia

Helen, Georgia, also called Alpine Helen because of its location in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is renowned for its unique architecture: buildings constructed to reflect those found in Bavaria, Germany. The area is also a playground for outdoor enthusiasts who come to hike, camp and otherwise enjoy the forest and water activities on the Chattahoochee River. There are plenty of restaurants serving German food, fine food and down home comfort food and there's a winery too. And shoppers will love Alpine Helen's more than 200 boutiques, gift shops and quirky stores. Lately Alpine Helen has been making a name for itself as the place to be to hear good music every spring when the Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival takes place.

Now in its fifth year, the Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival is an event where some of the best songwriters in Nashville come to the Georgia hills to perform their own compositions including songs that were big hits for some of Nashville's biggest names. Appearing at the festival this year will be Earl Bud Lee, the co-writer of Garth Brooks' smash hit "Friends in Low Places." Lee has also written songs for George Strait, Blake Shelton and Alison Krauss. Among others set to appear are Becky Hobbs who has written songs for George Jones, Loretta Lynn and Alabama, Greg Crowe whose work has been covered by Montgomery Gentry, Sammy Kershaw and Lonestar, Dave Gibson who has penned tunes for Tim McGraw and Confederate Railroad, and Will Nance who has written songs covered by Brad Paisley and John Michael Montgomery.

Shows will take place at three different venues: Hofbrauhaus, Cowboys & Angels and the Marketplatz Bandshell, all of which are conveniently located in Helen's downtown area. Many of the shows will be conducive to meeting the songwriters after their performance. For additional information about the Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival go here.

To plan a visit to Alpine Helen go here.