Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

This tremendous collection from the folks at TIME LIFE is nothing short of heaven sent as they've scoured the archives to come up with hundreds of performances of inspirational songs by a veritable who's who of country music stars. And they are unique performances too, like Brenda Lee singing "Just a Little Talk with Jesus" in an intimate in-the-round setting, the Statler Brothers getting a little rowdy on "This Old House," Vince Gill jamming on mandolin during "Go Rest High on That Mountain" and a black & white clip of Tennessee Ernie Ford performing "Take My Hand Precious Lord." The mix of styles and eras keeps the program lively and makes sure there's a little something for everyone. The list of contributors is far too great to list them all here but a partial look at the biggest of stars includes Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, George Jones, Kris Kristofferson, Marty Stuart, the Oak Ridge Boys, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Alabama and Randy Travis. There are lots of extras like interview pieces and there are two full discs of classic gospel songs filmed at the Grand Ole Opry featuring the likes of Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Porter Wagoner, Roy Acuff, Connie Smith, Charley Pride, Johnny Cash, Flatt & Scruggs, Barbara Mandrell and many others. Order it here.
Rating:
