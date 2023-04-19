

Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023

Our spotlight on the Phoenix and Arizona music scene features info on some of the exciting concerts coming to the Phoenix metropolitan area and produced by Danny Zelisko Presents. As Danny himself might say, "Hey now!"

Gordon Lightfoot - April 11 & 12, 2023 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Did you know that Arizona's very own Carefree Highway inspired Lightfoot to write the hit song of the same name? Gordon saw a sign marking the exit for the route from his tour bus window and the rest is history. These shows will be loaded with hits like "Cotton Jenny," "Sundown," "If You Could Read My Mind," "Did She Mention My Name," "Rainy Day People" and of course "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald." Lightfoot will also appear April 13 at the Fox Tucson Theatre.

Willie Nelson & Family - April 19, 2023 - Mesa Amphitheatre, Mesa

He's on the road again and he's stopping in Mesa! It's amazing to realize that this beloved American troubadour has been entertaining for 70-years and will turn 90-years-old a couple weeks after this show. Willie has had so many hits that he often sings some of them in medleys and he has a just-released new album calledto pull material from too. Harmonica player extraordinaire Mickey Raphael is a longtime member of Nelson's backing band The Family and he'll be on hand to flavor many Willie favorites.

The Psychedelic Furs - April 28, 2023 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

These British hit makers begin their tour in Phoenix and while songs like "Heartbreak Beat," "Pretty in Pink," "The Ghost in You" and "Love My Way" will surely be in their set, so should be cuts fromtheir excellent album from a few years back and their first in nearly 30-years. There might even be a taste of Love Spit Love, the Psych Furs spinoff band. Singer Richard Butler has one of the most recognizable voices from the post punk era and he still sounds great today. Opening the show will be Evan Dando of the Lemonheads fame ("It's a Shame about Ray")

Keb' Mo' - April 30, 2023 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

If you're a fan of music cruises you can see Keb' Mo' on the Botti at Sea cruise along with other masters like David Foster and Gregory Porter, but that's not until February of 2024. Why not enjoy the downhome blues of this award-winning star (including multiple GRAMMYs) in the intimate confines of Celebrity Theatre where he'll no doubt sing fan favorites like "Government Cheese" and "Good to Be (Home Again)."

Celebrating David Bowie - May 2, 2023 - Celebrity Theatre

Here's a chance to hear the music of David Bowie performed by a phenomenal band that includes guitarists Adrian Belew and Eric Schermerhorn, both of whom played in David's bands, along with the legendary singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus fame, Scrote, Royston Langdon from Spacehog, sax man Ron Dziubla, bassist Matt McJunkins and drummer Jeff Friedl. The guys will play Bowie's greatest hits and material fromand

And more!

Billy Porter - May 7, 2023 - Gammage Auditorium, TempeGeorge Lopez - May 13, 2023 (2 Shows) - Celebrity TheatreRingo Starr & His All Starr Band - May 20 & 21, 2023 - Celebrity TheatreDead & Company - May 23, 2023 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, PhoenixRingo Starr & His All Starr Band - May 30, 2023 - Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley

