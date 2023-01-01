

Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona

It's going to be a bountiful harvest of shows in Arizona this autumn. Here are some of our picks for the best of the bunch, including an event that promises spooky Halloween fun!

The Devil Wears Prada and Fit for a King - Oct. 18, 2023 - Marquee Theatre, Tempe

Stopping by Tempe on their Metalcore Dropouts Tour, both of these bands have plenty going on. The Devil Wears Prada recently released a new version of their hit "Salt" with Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker on the track and Fit for a King is still going strong with their 2022 release The Hell We Create and its standout track "Reaping" which has garnered some four million plays on Spotify. Also on the bill are Landmvrks and Counterparts.

Dirty Honey - Oct. 22, 2023 - Nile Theater, Mesa

These Los Angeles-based rockers have just wrapped up a stint as opening act on the Guns N' Roses tour but now fans can see the group in the much more intimate setting of Mesa's vaunted Nile Theater. Let's just say they're living out the title of their new albumand fans would be wise to hit the gas and get tickets now for this sure-to-sell-out show.

John McEuen & The Circle Band - Oct. 23, 2023 - Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founder McEuen is a master banjo player who also sings and plays fiddle, mandolin, guitar, accordion and piano and he'll likely perform on many of those instruments when he appears with other former members of NGDB who are now in The Circle Band. They'll focus on songs from NGDB's landmark albumas well as cuts from John's recent solo releaseThere'll be some serious reminiscing going on too as McEuen will show archival video footage to accompany the music. This show by one of the big daddies of Americana music is not to be missed.

Gipsy Kings - Oct. 25, 2023 - Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Tucson

This beloved band has been bringing the sounds of flamenco and rumba music (and lots of inventive twists in between) to fans around the world for more than 30-years and their shows are always a treat. Featuring guitarist extraordinaire Tonino Baliardo, Gipsy Kings will play favorites from throughout their lengthy career, selections from last year's albumand probably the new English language version of that album's "Abandonado." This Tucson show is the first stop on the band's last leg of their Renaissance Tour.

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes - Oct. 25, 2023 - Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

It'll be an amazing night of raucous and rocking horn-filled soul music as John "Southside Johnny" Lyon brings his band to the intimate music theater at the Musical Instrument Museum. The venue has stellar acoustics so fans will hear every note clearly and Lyon will likely throw a few covers by his Jersey pals Bruce Springsteen and Little Steven into the mix. This is a rare opportunity to hear an outfit that's been rocking the R&B for nearly 50-years.

THE HU - Oct. 26, 2023 - The Van Buren, Phoenix

Here's a chance to see this incredible Mongolian band in a relatively intimate setting as THE HU bring their Warrior Souls tour to downtown Phoenix. The band has been wowing fans around the world with their unique "hunnu" rock sound which features traditional Mongolian instruments and throat singing mashed-up with contemporary modern rock. Check out THE HU's animated music video for their song "Sell the World" before heading to what will surely be one of autumn's most stunning concerts.

Survival Guide - Oct. 28, 2023 - Egyptian Motor Hotel, Phoenix

Survival Guide is Emily "Agent M" Whitehurst, formerly of Tsunami Bomb, and she'll have plenty of new music to play since her fourth full-length albumdrops just a few days before the show. And you couldn't ask for a cooler venue to see Emily perform in than on the outdoor stage at this very hip retro/modern hotel in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix Boys Choir presents Spooktober - Oct. 28, 2023 - 1131 E. Missouri, Phoenix

This event will offer spooky Halloween fun for the whole family and will feature costume contests, carnival games, "trunk or treat" and a haunted house." And of course members of the Phoenix Boys Choir will be performing; their Town, Cadet and Neighborhood choirs will be treating guests to "spooky serenades." And those who dare to enter the haunted house are invited to try and find "The Lost Chorister." Admission to the haunted house is $2 but otherwise the event is free.

The Japanese House - Nov. 16, 2023 - The Van Buren

The Japanese House is the stage name used by English indie pop star Amber Bain. But you probably already knew that if you're one of the Spotify users who've streamed her music more than 350 million times. Amber will be playing music from her latest album, an effort that sees her collaborating with Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975, Katie Gavin of MUNA, Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and fellow English singer Charli XCX.

Mac Sabbath - Nov. 16, 2023 - Nile Theater, Mesa

Their lyrics may be funny but their music is no joke; Mac Sabbath rock hard as they pay tribute to Black Sabbath with their versions of Sabbath favorites like "Iron Man," "Paranoid," "Sweet Leaf" and others using rejiggered lyrics that reference fast food. So go ahead and have a Big Mac on your way to what will undoubtedly be an outrageously fun show. Canadian band of Transformers The Cybertronic Spree and Arizona's own Playboy Manbaby are also on the bill.

Kim Petras - Nov. 21, 2023 - Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

How many GRAMMY Award-winning pop stars have also been featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue? And that's just one in a long list of accomplishments that Petras has achieved. Her debut album Feed the Beast is burning up the charts and she's had hits galore including with Nicki Minaj and Sam Smith, and she was invited to the Met Gala by Marc Jacobs himself. Besides being known for her songwriting and music, this Germany-born singer is an LGBTQ icon and a fashion maven. Catch her downtown Phoenix show for an unforgettable experience.