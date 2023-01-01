

Beale Street Music Festival

Memphis, Tennessee is one of the most musically vibrant cities in the world and there is live music on tap there every day. But something very special is coming to Beale Street, the city's famed music hub, in early May.

Beale Street Music Festival - May 5-7, 2023 - Tom Lee Park, Memphis

A stellar lineup will be on hand to wow fans at the 2023 Beale Street Music Festival, set to take place on three stages in the Beale Street riverfront area of Memphis. Headlining the big stage in Tom Lee Park will be Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Lumineers, Greta Van Fleet and Earth, Wind & Fire. Also appearing will be the Roots, Ziggy Marley, 311, GloRilla, HARDY, Jazmine Sullivan, Gary Clark Jr, AJR, Young the Giant, Halestorm, Live, Lucinda Williams, PJ Morton, the Struts, Gov't Mule, Mike., Dru Hill, Andy Grammer, Yola, Toadies, Living Colour, Big Boogie and Finesse2Tymes. And that fantastic lineup is not all! Also on the bill are Cameo, the Bar-Kays, White Reaper, Shovels & Rope, Phony PPL, Low Cut Connie, Marcy Playground, Beach Weather and many more. A ticket will be required for these shows but there will be lots of free music too.

The Memphis Tourism Stage on Beale will be set up at Handy Park and there tickets will not be required to see performers like Los Lobos, Keb' Mo', North Mississippi Allstars, Ana Popovic, Cedric Burnside, Mr. Sipp, Colin James, Bernard Allison, Selwyn Birchwood and a handful of others. Fans holding tickets to the Tom Lee Park shows will be able to sit in a special reserved seating area for the Handy Park shows. Locker rentals will be available and each locker comes with a mobile charging pack with cords.

General admission 3-day passes, VIP 3-day experience passes and single day tickets are available now. 3-day passes will only be available through the end of April. Find more information and buy your tickets here.