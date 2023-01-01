A stellar lineup will be on hand to wow fans at the 2023 Beale Street Music Festival, set to take place on three stages in the Beale Street riverfront area of Memphis. Headlining the big stage in Tom Lee Park will be Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Lumineers, Greta Van Fleet and Earth, Wind & Fire. Also appearing will be the Roots, Ziggy Marley, 311, GloRilla, HARDY, Jazmine Sullivan, Gary Clark Jr, AJR, Young the Giant, Halestorm, Live, Lucinda Williams, PJ Morton, the Struts, Gov't Mule, Mike., Dru Hill, Andy Grammer, Yola, Toadies, Living Colour, Big Boogie and Finesse2Tymes. And that fantastic lineup is not all! Also on the bill are Cameo, the Bar-Kays, White Reaper, Shovels & Rope, Phony PPL, Low Cut Connie, Marcy Playground, Beach Weather and many more. A ticket will be required for these shows but there will be lots of free music too.
The Memphis Tourism Stage on Beale will be set up at Handy Park and there tickets will not be required to see performers like Los Lobos, Keb' Mo', North Mississippi Allstars, Ana Popovic, Cedric Burnside, Mr. Sipp, Colin James, Bernard Allison, Selwyn Birchwood and a handful of others. Fans holding tickets to the Tom Lee Park shows will be able to sit in a special reserved seating area for the Handy Park shows. Locker rentals will be available and each locker comes with a mobile charging pack with cords.
General admission 3-day passes, VIP 3-day experience passes and single day tickets are available now. 3-day passes will only be available through the end of April. Find more information and buy your tickets here.
Share this article
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works- Queen North American Tour- more
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- more
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works
Queen And Adam Lambert Announce North American Rhapsody Tour
Fall Out Boy Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Hold Me Like a Grudge'
Pink Floyd Detail 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' Box Set On 50th Anniversary Series
The Kinks Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 'The Journey Part 1'
Alice Cooper Shares Remastered 2000 Performance Video Of 'Brutal Planet'
Whitesnake Release Video For Still Good To Be Bad Track 'All I Want Is You'
girlfriends Announce Tour Dates With Avril Lavigne