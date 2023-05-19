

Belize Songwriter Festival

Belize Songwriter Festival - May 19 - 20, 2023 - Hopkins, Belize

Some of Nashville's best songwriters will make the first annual Belize Songwriter Festival something to remember. Among those set to perform in a tropical Caribbean setting are Lucas Hoge, Lindsay Eli, Craig Campbell and Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member Paul Overstreet. All in all eleven Nashville songwriters will appear, including Phil Barton, Tyree Woods, Cameron Bedell, Tim Gates, Trent Tomlinson, JB Brown and Forest Glen Whitehead.

Hopkins is a resort area located on the beach in a particularly beautiful part of Belize where festival-goers can partake of fun in the sun with a beach party, fishing and snorkeling. Shows will take place at three venues: Mango's Bar, The Lodge at Jaguar Reef and Playbar. The performance schedule is:

May 19, 2023

The Lodge at Jaguar Reef (5:30 - 7:30)Lucas HogePaul OverstreetLindsay EliForest Glen Whitehead

Mango's Bar (8:00 - 10:00)

Tyree Woods

JB Brown

Playbar (8:00 - 10:00)

Cameron Bedell

Tim Gates

May 20, 2023

The Lodge at Jaguar Reef (5:30 - 7:30)Craig CampbellTrent TomlinsonPhil Barton

Mango's Bar (8:00 - 10:00)

Cameron Bedell

Tim Gates

Playbar (8:00 - 10:00)

Tyree Woods

JB Brown

Information on tickets for the Belize Songwriters Festival, places to stay and how to get to Hopkins is here.

To plan a visit to Belize go here.