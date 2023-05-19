Belize Songwriter Festival

Hopkins is a resort area located on the beach in a particularly beautiful part of Belize where festival-goers can partake of fun in the sun with a beach party, fishing and snorkeling. Shows will take place at three venues: Mango's Bar, The Lodge at Jaguar Reef and Playbar. The performance schedule is:
Mango's Bar (8:00 - 10:00)
Tyree Woods
JB Brown
Playbar (8:00 - 10:00)
Cameron Bedell
Tim Gates
Mango's Bar (8:00 - 10:00)
Cameron Bedell
Tim Gates
Playbar (8:00 - 10:00)
Tyree Woods
JB Brown
Information on tickets for the Belize Songwriters Festival, places to stay and how to get to Hopkins is here.
To plan a visit to Belize go here.
