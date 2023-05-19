.

Belize Songwriter Festival - May 19 - 20, 2023 - Hopkins, Belize


Some of Nashville's best songwriters will make the first annual Belize Songwriter Festival something to remember. Among those set to perform in a tropical Caribbean setting are Lucas Hoge, Lindsay Eli, Craig Campbell and Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member Paul Overstreet. All in all eleven Nashville songwriters will appear, including Phil Barton, Tyree Woods, Cameron Bedell, Tim Gates, Trent Tomlinson, JB Brown and Forest Glen Whitehead.

Hopkins is a resort area located on the beach in a particularly beautiful part of Belize where festival-goers can partake of fun in the sun with a beach party, fishing and snorkeling. Shows will take place at three venues: Mango's Bar, The Lodge at Jaguar Reef and Playbar. The performance schedule is:

May 19, 2023


The Lodge at Jaguar Reef (5:30 - 7:30)
Lucas Hoge
Paul Overstreet
Lindsay Eli
Forest Glen Whitehead

Mango's Bar (8:00 - 10:00)
Tyree Woods
JB Brown

Playbar (8:00 - 10:00)
Cameron Bedell
Tim Gates

May 20, 2023


The Lodge at Jaguar Reef (5:30 - 7:30)
Craig Campbell
Trent Tomlinson
Phil Barton

Mango's Bar (8:00 - 10:00)
Cameron Bedell
Tim Gates

Playbar (8:00 - 10:00)
Tyree Woods
JB Brown

Information on tickets for the Belize Songwriters Festival, places to stay and how to get to Hopkins is here.

To plan a visit to Belize go here.

